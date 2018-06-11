Amenities

128 Montview Forest Rd Available 06/16/20 Walk to Liberty Campus - Beautiful two Bedroom one bath just yards from Liberty Campus!! Tucked away in Montview Forest but close to Everything!! Laminate Flooring on the first floor and Carpeting upstairs. Fresh Paint. Cozy up to the Gas Log Fireplace to take off the chill. Come and take a look. This one will go Quick! Appliances Include: - Range - Refrigerator - Microwave - Dishwasher, disposal and Washer and Dryer. Trash and water are included. pet friendly with $200 non refundable pet fee per pet.



(RLNE5857380)