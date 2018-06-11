All apartments in Lynchburg
128 Montview Forest Rd
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

128 Montview Forest Rd

128 Montview Forest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

128 Montview Forest Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502
Montview

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
128 Montview Forest Rd Available 06/16/20 Walk to Liberty Campus - Beautiful two Bedroom one bath just yards from Liberty Campus!! Tucked away in Montview Forest but close to Everything!! Laminate Flooring on the first floor and Carpeting upstairs. Fresh Paint. Cozy up to the Gas Log Fireplace to take off the chill. Come and take a look. This one will go Quick! Appliances Include: - Range - Refrigerator - Microwave - Dishwasher, disposal and Washer and Dryer. Trash and water are included. pet friendly with $200 non refundable pet fee per pet.

(RLNE5857380)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Montview Forest Rd have any available units?
128 Montview Forest Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lynchburg, VA.
What amenities does 128 Montview Forest Rd have?
Some of 128 Montview Forest Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Montview Forest Rd currently offering any rent specials?
128 Montview Forest Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Montview Forest Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 128 Montview Forest Rd is pet friendly.
Does 128 Montview Forest Rd offer parking?
No, 128 Montview Forest Rd does not offer parking.
Does 128 Montview Forest Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Montview Forest Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Montview Forest Rd have a pool?
No, 128 Montview Forest Rd does not have a pool.
Does 128 Montview Forest Rd have accessible units?
No, 128 Montview Forest Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Montview Forest Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Montview Forest Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 128 Montview Forest Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 128 Montview Forest Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
