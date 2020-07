Amenities

Downtown Living at its best - Penthouse apartment located in Downtown Lynchburg. Fully renovated but with character of historic property. No neighbors on either side, only below. Great spot in the middle of downtown, directly on Main Street. Loft style, exposed brick, wood beams, open kitchen and living rooms. Central air. Washer and dryer in unit. Full sized kitchen with dish washer. 3 bathrooms, each bedroom has its own. Walk-in closets are huge.



