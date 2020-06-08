1987 Old Mansion Road

Amenities

garage furnished

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities parking garage

This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental is being offered fully furnished, including all utilities. Short term lease is available, call for details. This rental is available for $1500.00 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy. To view any of our rentals, a completed application will need to be submitted by each applicant that will use their income to qualify. Properties shown are available until the unit is secured. You can see available rentals, additional details and apply at rentals.sherwoodbaskerville.com.