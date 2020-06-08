All apartments in Lunenburg County
Lunenburg County, VA
1987 Old Mansion Road
Last updated June 8 2020 at 11:36 PM

1987 Old Mansion Road

1987 Old Mansion Road · (434) 955-0550
Location

1987 Old Mansion Road, Lunenburg County, VA 23944

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

garage
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom rental is being offered fully furnished, including all utilities. Short term lease is available, call for details. This rental is available for $1500.00 per month. There is a one-year lease minimum and a no pet policy. To view any of our rentals, a completed application will need to be submitted by each applicant that will use their income to qualify. Properties shown are available until the unit is secured. You can see available rentals, additional details and apply at rentals.sherwoodbaskerville.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1987 Old Mansion Road have any available units?
1987 Old Mansion Road has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1987 Old Mansion Road currently offering any rent specials?
1987 Old Mansion Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1987 Old Mansion Road pet-friendly?
No, 1987 Old Mansion Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lunenburg County.
Does 1987 Old Mansion Road offer parking?
Yes, 1987 Old Mansion Road offers parking.
Does 1987 Old Mansion Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1987 Old Mansion Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1987 Old Mansion Road have a pool?
No, 1987 Old Mansion Road does not have a pool.
Does 1987 Old Mansion Road have accessible units?
No, 1987 Old Mansion Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1987 Old Mansion Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1987 Old Mansion Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1987 Old Mansion Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1987 Old Mansion Road does not have units with air conditioning.
