apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:54 AM
238 Apartments for rent in Loudoun Valley Estates, VA with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43473 GRANDMOORE STREET
43473 Grandmoore St, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2835 sqft
Brand new, never lived in townhome in Brambleton. Steps from the new SILVER LINE METRO STATION, BEGINNING SERVICE IN SPRING OF 2021.Over 2800 sq ft of luxury, with lovely gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances. 3 levels, 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
22817 NICHOLS FARM WAY
22817 Nichols Farm Way, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3766 sqft
Immaculately maintained single family home with 3 finished levels in Loudoun Valley Estates. Beautifully Brazilian cherry hardwood floors throughout the entire house. 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms and a half bath on the main level.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
42884 EDGEGROVE HEIGHTS TERRACE
42884 Edgegrove Heights Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2664 sqft
Gorgeous two car garage town house in Ashburn in great school district. Close to airport, close to new metro, and bus park and rides. Big community, two play areas. Tennis courts, basketball courts inside the community.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
43723 STOKE CHAPEL TERRACE
43723 Stoke Chapel Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2538 sqft
Move-in Ready. New Carpet for whole house. Beautiful 3 BDR/ 2.5 Bath Brick Front Townhouse with Two Story Extensions in Loudoun Valley Estates. Open Floor Plan. Large Kitchen with Family Room and Breakfast Area. Maple Cabinets.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23351 MILLTOWN KNOLL SQUARE
23351 Milltown Knoll Square, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2174 sqft
COVID-19 Note: Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Loudoun Valley Estates
23479 BUCKLAND FARM TERRACE
23479 Buckland Farm Terrace, Loudoun Valley Estates, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2461 sqft
Available 7/15. Gorgeous light filled end unit. All of the bells and whistles that you could ever need or want. Beautiful wide plank wood flooring, triple crown molding package, gourmet kitchen designed for a chef. Main level has a den/study.
Results within 1 mile of Loudoun Valley Estates
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
38 Units Available
Westwind Farms Apartments
22541 Hickory Hill Sq, Ashburn, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
1493 sqft
Luxury flourishes in a well-appointed complex with a wine room, business center and 24-hour gym. Apartments have granite counters, hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Close to Dulles International Airport and Highway 267.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
40 Units Available
BLVD Loudoun Station
43805 Central Station Dr, Ashburn, VA
Studio
$1,510
713 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1260 sqft
Convenient for commuters on the Metro's new Silver Line Extension. Luxurious units feature hardwood floors, dishwashers and granite counters. The luxury community includes a pool, 24-hour gym and business center.
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
30 Units Available
The Point at Ashburn
22555 Leanne Ter, Moorefield Station, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,430
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,708
1093 sqft
Well-designed homes in the heart of Ashburn. Outdoor swimming pool with sundeck, yoga studio and business center. Units have modern amenities. Close to Moorefield Elementary School and The Shops at Moorefield Village.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43419 USK TERRACE
43419 Usk Terrace, Moorefield Station, VA
5 Bedrooms
$3,150
3612 sqft
3 year new luxury 4 level end unit 2 car garage 3,612sf of total finished area 5br/4.5 bath townhouse facing community park, quality built by NVHomes. Walking distance to future Metro.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22491 NORWALK SQUARE
22491 Norwalk Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2153 sqft
Spacious 2 car garage Townhouse with 4 Bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms. Freshly painted, brand new carpet, Rear deck. Beautiful kitchen with hardwood floors, granite counters, SS appliances.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22646 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22646 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1740 sqft
PROPERTY IS LEASED WAITING ON SIGNATURES.Gorgeous move in ready 3 bedroom 2.5 bath condo in popular Residences of Brambleton, directly across from the community clubhouse with party room, fitness center and pool.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22952 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22952 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1966 sqft
Amazing location in Brambleton. Walk to restaurants, movies & all Brambleton Town Center events. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet and TV.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22988 FOX FIRE TERRACE
22988 Fox Fire Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1978 sqft
Prime location. Brick front, two rear loading car garage. 3 bedrooms 2 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms Freshly painted, new carpet, gourmet kitchen with fireplace. Rent includes Verizon FIOS high-speed internet & TV.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
22525 WILLINGTON SQUARE
22525 Willington Square, Moorefield Station, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3496 sqft
COVID-19: 1) Due to concerns about COVID-19 and as a courtesy to all parties, please do not schedule or attend showings if anyone in your party exhibits cold/flu-like symptoms or has been exposed to the virus.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42464 RINGNECK PLACE
42464 Ringneck Place, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
GORGEOUS 3BR 2.5 BA END UNIT TH FOR RENT IN BRAMBLETON, SPACIOUS LIVING AREA WITH LIGHTS OF LIGHT, CLOSE TO BRAMBLETON SHOPPING CENTER, MOVIE THEATERS, RESTAURANTS, RT. 28, 267, RT. 7, ALL THE BEST BRAMBLETON AMENITIES, PETS CASE BY CASE
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22703 VERDE GATE TERRACE
22703 Verde Gate Terrace, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1784 sqft
Best home in Ashburn~Features Include 12"x12" Ceramic Tiles,Hardwood Floors,Upgraded Appliances! Owner's Suite w/Dual Walk-In Closets,Private Covered Deck & Luxury Bath! Great Location! Short Walk to the Town Center,Private Pool, Rec Center,
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43783 TATTINGER TERRACE
43783 Tattinger Terrace, Loudoun County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
Bright & sunny townhouse in fabulous community is just waiting for you to move in! This beautiful home features brand new stainless steel appliances in gourmet eat-in kitchen, three bedrooms, three and one half bathrooms, lower level recreation room
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22938 ROSE QUARTZ SQUARE
22938 Rose Quartz Square, Brambleton, VA
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1966 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 level 3 bedroom, 2 full bath townhouse! This property is in close proximity to shopping, commuter routes and employment centers. The interior offers wood floors, granite counter tops and so much more.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42381 GOLDENSEAL SQUARE
42381 Goldenseal Square, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
830 sqft
Spacious one bedroom with large living room and separate dining area in the fabulous Brambleton Summerfield Community~One Level Living~Walking distance to the Town Center for shopping, restaurants, and movie theater or just relax by the outdoor
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22691 BLUE ELDER TERRACE
22691 Blue Elder Terrace, Brambleton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
803 sqft
Beautiful 1 Bedroom Condo, Perfectly Located! Formal Living and Dining Rooms, Gourmet Galley Kitchen. Your French Door Leads to Private Patio! FIOS High Speed Internet and Basic Cable.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
42535 DREAMWEAVER DRIVE
42535 Dreamweaver Drive, Brambleton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2745 sqft
Brick Front TH 3 BR 3.5 BA, 2 Car Garage TH in Brambleton.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
43449 CHARITABLE STREET
43449 Charitable Street, Moorefield Station, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
GREAT FOR 1 PERSON RELOCATION: 3rd Floor Front Private Bedroom With Study Room and Full Bath for RENT in SHARED HOUSING.
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Brambleton Landbay
22779 SWEET ANDREA DRIVE
22779 Courtland Park Drive, Brambleton, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,925
6098 sqft
Immediate Delivery!! Charming front porch welcomes you to this executive-style home in great Brambleton location. Step into grand entry foyer. Spacious private office and open living room greet you at the door.
