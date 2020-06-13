/
3 bedroom apartments
133 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Kings Park West, VA
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5002 Gadsen Dr
5002 Gadsen Drive, Kings Park West, VA
5002 Gadsen Dr Available 07/15/20 Updated and immaculate 4 bed/3.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
10348 COMMONWEALTH BOULEVARD
10348 Commonwealth Boulevard, Kings Park West, VA
Spacious 3 level on private cut de sac lot. 1 car garage plus driveway. Deck on the back. Desirable Kings Park West close to GMU, next to Robinson HS. Covered front porch, shaded backyard.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
10429 CARRIAGEPARK COURT
10429 Carriagepark Court, Kings Park West, VA
Beautiful brick, 3 Level TH with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 Baths. Stunning renovated kitchen with all the bells and whistles: granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, gas cooking, plus eat-in space. Hardwood flooring throughout all three levels.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5277 PUMPHREY DRIVE
5277 Pumphrey Drive, Kings Park West, VA
Walking distance to Laurel Ridge and Robinson!!! Lovely home featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, huge family room addition off the kitchen, formal living and dining rooms , Master suite with sitting room/nursery and walk-in closet, lower level rec
Results within 1 mile of Kings Park West
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5450 STAVENDISH STREET
5450 Stavendish Street, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1398 sqft
Beautifully updated townhome with 6 levels! Stunning kit with stainless appliances, granite & more. Other updated include Pergo flooring in hall and dining room. Spacious bedrooms-master suite with private bath.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4190 Lord Culpeper Ln
4190 Lord Culpeper Lane, Fairfax, VA
Townhouse located in Fairfax City - Property Id: 289357 AMAZING TOWN HOUSE IN THE HEART OF FAIRFAX CITY! 3 BR, 3.5 BATH, TWO CAR GARAGE, END UNIT. WOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT ALL 3 LEVELS. TWO SIDED GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM LEADING TO DEC K.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5106 HARFORD LANE
5106 Harford Lane, Burke, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1188 sqft
Beautiful interior unit Town Home in sought after Lake Braddock Community.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
10434 COURTNEY DRIVE
10434 Courtney Drive, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2626 sqft
Open floor plan, well maintained TH in heart of Fairfax City. Near the court house, George Mason University.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5138 Bradfield Dr
5138 Bradfield Drive, Fairfax County, VA
Nicely Renovated Single Family Home In Annandale - Renter's Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful and spacious single family home located minutes from I-495 and close to Braddock Road.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
5033 OAKCREST DRIVE
5033 Oakcrest Drive, Fairfax County, VA
Tenants plans changed.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
12249 WYE OAK COMMONS CIRCLE
12249 Wye Oak Commons Circle, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2312 sqft
EXTRA LARGE FOUR LEVEL TOWNHOUSE W/ONE CAR GARAGE IN GREAT LOCATION IN BURKE FOR A GREAT PRICE.MASTER BEDROOM ON SEPARATE LEVEL.BEDROOM 2&3 ON 4TH LEVEL.
Last updated June 13 at 01:41am
1 Unit Available
10350 LURIA COMMONS CT
10350 Luria Commons Court, Burke Centre, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
725 sqft
Updated 3 bedroom 1 Bathroom condo in Burke. New paint, Carpet. Hardwood floors in living room, dining room, and hall. Washer and dryer in unit. Ground floor. 2 parking spots, 1 assigned and 1 guest. Onsite management.
Results within 5 miles of Kings Park West
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:12am
5 Units Available
Cavalier Court
11100 Cavalier Ct, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1250 sqft
Close to I-66 and Fair Oaks Mall, these homes feature plush carpeting, private balconies and fully equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a 24-hour gym and a playground.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
35 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
33 Units Available
Finley at Fairfax Corner
4457 Oakdale Crescent Ct, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,247
1362 sqft
Located near I-95 and I-495. Fantastic views of the Potomac River. These recently renovated homes include beautiful cabinetry and wood flooring, as well as an on-site pool, fitness center and convenience store.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
Vistas of Annandale
7931 Patriot Dr, Annandale, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,132
1662 sqft
Situated just inside the Beltway and within close proximity to Dulles and Reagan airports, DC, Fair Oaks Mall and Alexandria. Recently renovated units. Tenants have access to pool and 24 hour gym. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Fairfax Square
9860 Fairfax Sq, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,872
1351 sqft
Near Providence Park and just a few yards from Highway 123. Apartments are carpeted and include a fireplace and a fully equipped kitchen. Community facilities include a gym, business center, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
110 Units Available
Trillium
9335 Lee Hwy, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,899
1131 sqft
High-rise living with spacious balconies to enjoy the view. Convenient to both I-66 and I-495 as well as parks for recreation. Features include walk-in closets and fireplaces, with shared clubhouse and sports courts.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Gainsborough Court
3700 Jermantown Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1290 sqft
Located near the I-66 and Lanier Middle School, within yards of Churchill Mews and Copperfield Square. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and are fully carpeted. Residents have access to a volleyball court and a pool.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 01:48am
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,621
1266 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
30 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,589
1333 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
26 Units Available
The Ridgewood by Windsor
4211 Ridge Top Rd, Fairfax, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1287 sqft
Luxury living only 20 minutes from Washington, D.C. Enjoy two fitness centers, resort-style swimming pools and a billiard lounge. On-site amenities include a dry cleaner, nail salon and children's play gym.
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
37 Units Available
The Amberleigh
8301 Anderson Dr, Woodburn, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1523 sqft
Close to several parks and I-495, in Mosaic District near Dunn Loring Metro. Beautiful, bright, 1-3 bedroom apartments feature eat-in kitchens and in-unit W/D. Business center, fitness room, picnic area and playground.
