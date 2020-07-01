/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 1 2020 at 4:42 PM
463 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hybla Valley, VA
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
3 Units Available
Hybla Valley
Cherry Arms
7131 Richmond Hwy, Hybla Valley, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,404
670 sqft
Close to King Street-Old Town Metrorail Station, I-495 and I-395. Furnished apartments featuring a private patio or balcony. Community amenities include a swimming pool, playground and on-site laundry. Residents have access to 24-hour maintenance services.
Results within 1 mile of Hybla Valley
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
6 Units Available
Groveton
Haven Huntley Meadows
7300 Jon Paul Dr, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,245
655 sqft
At Haven Huntley Meadows, you’ll enjoy a light-filled, open floor plan with an on-site leasing and maintenance team to support your needs. Choose from one, two, or three bedroom homes with a balcony or a terrace.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
24 Units Available
Groveton
The Beacon of Groveton
6870 Richmond Hwy, Groveton, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
707 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments located in the beating heart of Alexandria, VA. Granite countertops and hardwood floors give a luxurious feel. Courtyard, pool and dog park. Pets welcome.
1 of 1
Last updated June 22 at 02:53pm
1 Unit Available
Mount Vernon
3978 WOODHUE PLACE
3978 Woodhue Place, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
870 sqft
THIS IS A HARD TO FIND ONE BED ROOM TOWNHOUSE, A MUST SEE UNIT. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND MASTER BEDROOM. CHARMING, WARM AND UNIQUE. WASHER AND DRYER LOCATED ON THE MAIN LEVEL FOR EASY OF USE.
Results within 5 miles of Hybla Valley
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
11 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
732 sqft
Gorgeous, open floor plan units featuring luxurious granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring. Community welcomes pets and offers 24-hour maintenance, pool, gym and a business center.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
114 Units Available
Vickery
The Foundry
2470 Manderville Lane, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
704 sqft
Call today to setup your appointment to have you in person tour!
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
32 Units Available
Eisenhower East - Carlyle District
800 Carlyle
800 John Carlyle St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,769
769 sqft
Located just off the Beltway for convenient access to D.C. Unique, contemporary apartment homes equipped with hardwood floors and granite countertops. Community includes amenities such as a coffee bar, pool and business center for professionals.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
9 Units Available
London Park Apartments
The Summit Apartments
260 S Reynolds St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,620
949 sqft
Recently renovated apartments featuring stunning wrap-around balconies, cherry cabinets and stainless steel appliances. There's an internet cafe and a new fitness center to enjoy. Conveniently located just four minutes from the Old Town Waterfront.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
$
36 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
791 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
13 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
944 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
45 Units Available
Brookville - Seminary Valley
Willow Run at Mark Center
935 North Van Dorn Street, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,670
847 sqft
Within a tranquil area with lots of park-like atmosphere. The community offers three pools, tennis courts, picnic areas, a sundeck and miles of trails. Spacious apartments include wall-to-wall carpeting, large closets and fully renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
16 Units Available
Groveton
Kings Gardens
6300 S Kings Hwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
815 sqft
Located between Highways 633 and 611. Homes have a breakfast bar, a patio or balcony and eat-in kitchens. Amenities include a pool, a playground and a picnic area.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
22 Units Available
Northeast Alexandria
Mason Hall
1420 W Abingdon Dr, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,615
600 sqft
In Old Town, near Potomac River trails. Public transportation steps away. Recently renovated, hardwood floors, kitchen appliances and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community. On-site laundry, BBQ grills, bike storage, elevator access.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
50 Units Available
Huntington
Huntington Gateway
5982 Richmond Hwy, Huntington, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,466
745 sqft
Luxury apartments feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Amenities include rooftop pool and state-of-the-art fitness center. Centrally located in the heart of Chevy Chase, near downtown shopping, fine dining and the Friendship Heights Metro Station.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
$
10 Units Available
Rose Hill
Rose Hill of Alexandria
6198 Rose Hill Drive, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
765 sqft
Northern Virginia luxury apartments situated on 10 lush acres. Conveniently located within walking distance of schools, fine dining and premier shopping. 24-hour maintenance. Pool and gym. Recently renovated pet-friendly units.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
$
44 Units Available
Huntington
Riverside Apartments
5860 Cameron Run Ter, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,368
800 sqft
Gorgeous brand new and remodeled homes with quartz countertops and luxury flooring. Stunning Riverside views that will make your home along the Potomac your oasis. Close to the Huntington Metro and Old Town Alexandria.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
51 Units Available
Eisenhower Avenue-Eisenhower West
Cameron Court
2700 Williamsburg St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,577
818 sqft
Gated apartment/townhome community with garages. Bordering Old Town. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and alarm system. Pet-friendly, elevators, valet service, pool, gym.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 1 at 03:42pm
16 Units Available
Esplanade at National Harbor
250 American Way, National Harbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,907
846 sqft
Shop and dine along the Potomac. These 1-2 bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, in-unit laundry, and balcony. Enjoy putting green, pool, and other amenities.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
14 Units Available
Mount Vernon
Abbotts Run Apartments
5711 Woodlawn Gable Dr, Fairfax County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,711
782 sqft
Abbotts Run is one of Alexandria's best-kept secrets in apartment living. Set in a wooded lot and featuring lush, mature landscaping, our Mount Vernon community offers one-bedroom and two-bedroom homes, as well as loft-style apartments.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
$
6 Units Available
Del Ray
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,749
731 sqft
Del Ray Central is one of the most in-demand apartment communities for young people. It comes complete with all the luxury amenities you could ever want!
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 02:25pm
22 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Cascade at Landmark
300 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,418
869 sqft
Located just off of 1-395 for the best access to Alexandria dining and entertainment. Gorgeous units with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen and exceptional views of the city.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 1 at 01:50pm
$
49 Units Available
Foxchase Apartments
Foxchase Apartments
766 North Howard St, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
520 sqft
Cozy, tree-studded grounds make Foxchase a woodland paradise just outside of D.C. Units feature hardwood floors and patios or balconies, with some updated units boasting fully revamped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 1 at 01:00pm
$
37 Units Available
Huntington
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
758 sqft
Have the best of both worlds when you live at The Courts at Hungtington Station. With a prime location in Alexandria, all that Washington DC has to offer is within your reach.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 1 at 04:42pm
$
28 Units Available
Braddock Road Metro
1111 Belle Pre
1111 Belle Pre Way, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,692
730 sqft
Resort-style, Old Town living. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, alarm systems and garages. Green community featuring 24-hour concierge and gym. BBQ grill, fire pit, game room and pool.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA
College Park, MDFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDChillum, MDKingstowne, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD