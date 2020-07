Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Ready to fall in love? This gorgeous home has everything you want! Spectacular gourmet kitchen with double ovens and extra large island, upgraded wood flooring throughout the first level, huge master bedroom with sitting room and three more large bedrooms. Flag lot with wonderful backyard, deck and patio, with plenty of private parking for guests! Finished basement with extra storage space!