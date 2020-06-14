Apartment List
/
VA
/
franklin farm
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:31 AM

131 Apartments for rent in Franklin Farm, VA with garage

Franklin Farm apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, an... Read Guide >

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12431 WENDELL HOLMES ROAD
12431 Wendell Holmes Road, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1939 sqft
Great home with four spacious bedrooms conveniently located near the Reston Town Center. Features newer kitchen, bamboo floors and an open layout.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2705 WREXHAM COURT
2705 Wrexham Court, Franklin Farm, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,700
1907 sqft
Beautifully located 5 bedroom, 2.5 Bath colonial with 2-car garage in great community, backing to mature woods on a cul de sac.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12615 ETRUSCAN DRIVE
12615 Etruscan Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1760 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage home in a Great neighborhood. This home has some nice updates, is clean, and ready for immediate occupancy. Lawn service included in rental price. Pets accepted on a case by case basis & no smoking in home.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
2948 EMERALD CHASE DR
2948 Emerald Chase Drive, Franklin Farm, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
This is a Wonderful Home * Upgraded Kitchen & Bathrooms with Granite Counters and New Ceramic Tile * Bright & Clean * Open Floorplan * 2 story Ceilings in Living Room & Dining Room * Awesome Location off FFX Co Pkwy * Close to Shopping & Schools *
Results within 1 mile of Franklin Farm
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 04:07am
13 Units Available
Discovery Square
13720 Atlantis St, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,685
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,102
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,545
1277 sqft
Brand new building in Dulles, VA offers impressive range of amenities. Gym, yoga, pool and game room all available on site. Dogs and cats allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
2306 Ballycairne Court
2306 Ballycairne Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
1621 sqft
Spacious home just minutes from Reston Town Center. Pet considered on case-by-case. Gleaming Wood floors in living room, dining room and family room, 4 bedrooms plus den. Large 2 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13088 Rose Petal Cir
13088 Rose Petal Circle, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Big Townhouse in Herndon VA - Property Id: 292391 *Beautiful, Spacious & Lucky North Facing 4 Bed Rooms, 3.5 Bath Town House; sunlight & ventilation open plan.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3791 LOUISE AVENUE
3791 Louise Avenue, Chantilly, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,350
4320 sqft
Gorgeous single family in sought after school district** luxurious upgrades** Gourmet kitchen, upgraded cabinets , Pantry** Granite counters**Stainless Steel appliances** Hardwood floors on main and upper level** two car garage**luxurious

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12706 ROARK COURT
12706 Roark Court, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3686 sqft
4 BDR | 3.5 BA | 2-Car Garage Colonial on Quiet Cul-de-Sac. Features include light filled 2-story foyer, formal living and dining room. Family room with fireplace and brick feature wall.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
3820 LIGHTFOOT STREET
3820 Lightfoot St, Chantilly, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1233 sqft
4th (top) floor condo with a good view. Hardwood floors throughout. Bathrooms are both full with bathtubs. Good lighting, many closets, washer and dryer in unit.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
12963 PINECREST VIEW COURT
12963 Pinecrest View Court, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2952 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well maintained 4BR, 2.55BA nearly 3000 sq/ft home on a cul-de-sac backing to wooded park land.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
2664 YUKON ROAD
2664 Yukon Road, Floris, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,975
2824 sqft
SPACIOUS THREE STORY COLONIAL W TWO CAR GARAGE ON NICE CORNER LOT NEXT TO VACANT LOT*EAT-IN KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTER TOPS & BREAKFAST ROOM*FIRST FLOOR OFFICE/DEN*LARGE ROOM SIZES THROUGHOUT*LARGE DECK OFF FAMILY ROOM*ENTIRE HOME JUST PAINTED

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
12901 CENTRE PARK CIRCLE
12901 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Top-level elevator condo with high ceilings and fireplace. Largest 1BR 1 bath (A-5) at fully gated Bryson - 1 garage spaces on same floor as the condo. Gourmet kitchen has gas cooking, SS appliances, granite counters.

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
12933 Centre Park Cir #406
12933 Centre Park Circle, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
813 sqft
BRYSON CONDOMINIUM A GATED COMMUNITY W/ GARAGE PARKING - BRYSON @ WOODLAND PARK IS A CONDOMINIUM COMPLEX WITH SECURITY GATES ENTRANCES, PARKING GARAGE PARKING, FITNESS ROOM, PARTY ROOM, POOLS, OUTDOOR GRILL AREAS, BUSINESS CENTER, ON SITE MANAGEMENT
Results within 5 miles of Franklin Farm
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:42am
$
79 Units Available
Lincoln at Wiehle Station
11500 Commerce Park Drive, Reston, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,595
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,085
1177 sqft
Welcome to the highly anticipated Lincoln at Wiehle Station a new community of luxury apartments for rent in Reston, VA. Expect to be impressed by all that Reston area's newest apartment community will offer.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 06:39am
$
14 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
20 Units Available
Modera Fairfax Ridge
3887 Fairfax Ridge Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,588
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1096 sqft
Ideally situated between the I-66 and Highway 50. This luxury apartment community features a modern gym and a large pool. All apartments include a luxury kitchen with granite worktops and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,337
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
73 Units Available
The Emerson
5865 Trinity Pkwy, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,760
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,360
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,880
1342 sqft
Choosing a place to live is one of the most important choices you can make for your lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 76

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
38 Units Available
The Point at Ridgeline
13280 Woodland Park Road, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,690
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,730
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,264
1115 sqft
The Point at Ridgeline is exactly where you need to be. Find the best apartments in Herndon VA just steps away from major companies in the Dulles Corridor with incredibly easy access to the Dulles Airport, the Metro Silver Line and downtown DC.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
51 Units Available
Station on Silver
2340 Carta Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
$1,688
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,581
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1064 sqft
Great location close to the Dulles Toll Road, Dulles International Airport and the Metro's Silver Line. Units have stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and large tubs. Enjoy the swimming pool, media room and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
33 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,649
725 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,769
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1103 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,499
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,869
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
47 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,696
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,681
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,292
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Franklin Farm, VA

Franklin Farm apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Franklin Farm 3 BedroomsFranklin Farm Apartments with BalconyFranklin Farm Apartments with Garage
Franklin Farm Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFranklin Farm Apartments with ParkingFranklin Farm Apartments with Pool
Franklin Farm Apartments with Washer-DryerFranklin Farm Dog Friendly ApartmentsFranklin Farm Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VA
Fairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VATysons Corner, VAPurcellville, VAKings Park West, VALake Barcroft, VAGreat Falls, VAUrbana, MDMount Vernon, VA
Countryside, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VASouth Riding, VAYorkshire, VAFort Hunt, VADale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University