1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

Lovely ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. This apartment comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, carpet in the bedroom and laminate wood in the living room, and washer/dryer hook ups. You will enjoy a patio/deck located off of the bedroom.



What could be better than having water, sewer, trash, and lawn care included in your rent!!!



School District:

Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Forest Middle

Jefferson Forest High



*No pet policy applies.

*Pictures are representative and may not be actual.