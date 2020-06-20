All apartments in Forest
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6

1307 Homestead Garden Court · (434) 237-7800
Location

1307 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA 24551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Sep 25

$600

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 678 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Lovely ground floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. This apartment comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, carpet in the bedroom and laminate wood in the living room, and washer/dryer hook ups. You will enjoy a patio/deck located off of the bedroom.

What could be better than having water, sewer, trash, and lawn care included in your rent!!!

School District:
Thomas Jefferson Elementary
Forest Middle
Jefferson Forest High

*No pet policy applies.
*Pictures are representative and may not be actual.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 have any available units?
1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 have?
Some of 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest.
Does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 offer parking?
No, 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 does not offer parking.
Does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 have a pool?
No, 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Homestead Gardens Court - 6 does not have units with air conditioning.
