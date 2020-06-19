All apartments in Forest
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:26 AM

1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6

1113 Homestead Garden Court · (434) 237-7800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1113 Homestead Garden Court, Forest, VA 24551

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Aug 21

$675

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. Within 15 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining.

This apartment comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, laminate in the living room and bedroom and washer/dryer. You will enjoy a deck located off of the bedroom.

What could be better than having water, sewer, trash, and lawn care included in your rent!!

School District: Thomas Jefferson Elementary
Forest Middle
Jefferson Forest High

*No pet policy applies.

All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed -
We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 have any available units?
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 have?
Some of 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 pet-friendly?
No, 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forest.
Does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 does offer parking.
Does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 have a pool?
No, 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 have accessible units?
No, 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6 has units with air conditioning.
