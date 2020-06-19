1113 Homestead Garden Court - 6

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking internet access

Lovely, updated, top floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in the Homestead Garden Court community located just off of U.S. 221 and Enterprise Drive in Forest. Within 15 minutes of Route 460, Wards Road, LU, CVCC and the area's best shopping, dining, and entertaining.



This apartment comes with a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, laminate in the living room and bedroom and washer/dryer. You will enjoy a deck located off of the bedroom.



What could be better than having water, sewer, trash, and lawn care included in your rent!!



School District: Thomas Jefferson Elementary

Forest Middle

Jefferson Forest High



*No pet policy applies.



All information herein has not been verified and is not guaranteed -

We Do Business in Accordance with the Federal Fair Housing Law

Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Heat - electric, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets