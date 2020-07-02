4926 WEST RIVER RD

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Quiet country living on 5 acres w/ 2 bedrooms ,living room ,dining area, kitchen w/new stove, office area. House is on a well so NO Water BILLS. Tenants pay electricity,propane,trash,internet & cable. Tenants responsible for mowing grass,clean gutters,change HVAC filters, remove leaves from yard. House has ADT system if tenant wishes for the owner to keep it on the rental price will increase by $50 a month. Washer/Dryer, water dispenser,ice-maker not part of maintenance. NO PETS ALLOWED. Must get pre-approved by completing an application w/proof of income before a scheduled appt & sign a Hold Harmless Agreement. Application + credit check fee of $100 will need to be paid if deciding to pursue home.ALL must wear Masks during a showing.