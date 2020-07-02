All apartments in Fluvanna County
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:18 PM

4926 WEST RIVER RD

4926 W River Rd · (434) 589-3958
Location

4926 W River Rd, Fluvanna County, VA 24590

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1064 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
ice maker
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
internet access
Quiet country living on 5 acres w/ 2 bedrooms ,living room ,dining area, kitchen w/new stove, office area. House is on a well so NO Water BILLS. Tenants pay electricity,propane,trash,internet & cable. Tenants responsible for mowing grass,clean gutters,change HVAC filters, remove leaves from yard. House has ADT system if tenant wishes for the owner to keep it on the rental price will increase by $50 a month. Washer/Dryer, water dispenser,ice-maker not part of maintenance. NO PETS ALLOWED. Must get pre-approved by completing an application w/proof of income before a scheduled appt & sign a Hold Harmless Agreement. Application + credit check fee of $100 will need to be paid if deciding to pursue home.ALL must wear Masks during a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

