pet friendly apartments
54 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Falmouth, VA
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
8 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
15 Units Available
The Commons at Cowan Boulevard
2352 Cowan Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$992
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious apartments near historic Fredericksburg. Home highlights include walk-in closets and fully equipped kitchens. Enjoy a clubhouse, pool, and grilling area on site. By Mary Washington University. Near I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Highland Home
1012 JULIAN DRIVE
1012 Julian Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
720 sqft
Available Now! Super Adorable, Remodeled Duplex featuring ALL NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, LIGHT FIXTURES, FANS, UPGRADED BATHROOM & FRESH PAINT.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
105 RIVERVIEW DRIVE
105 Riverview Drive, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1022 sqft
Available now! Check out this absolutely adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath cutie filled with vintage charm throughout.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
408 Streamview Drive
408 Streamview Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1930 sqft
SIMPLY STUNNING TOWNHOUSE - CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN FREDERICKBURG / EASY COMMUTE TO QUANTICO - Simply stunning! This beautiful 3 fully finished townhouse located conveniently for commuters both north and south.
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
1618 COLLEGE AVENUE
1618 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
940 sqft
UPSTAIRS APARTMENT. SEPARATE LIVING/SEPARATE ENTRANCE. Washer and Dryer in unit. Wood Floors. Pets are case by case- owner prefers ONE CAT ONLY NO DOGS. Washer and dryer. Water/sewer, trash, and lawn service is included in rent. NO COSIGNERS.
Last updated July 13 at 06:11am
6 Units Available
Greens of Salem Run
5600 Salem Run Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1734 sqft
Convenient to I-95. Also near Central Park and Spotsylvania Mall. Spacious townhomes with carpeted floors, walk-in closets, eat-in kitchens, and private patios or balconies. Property offers extensive leisure facilities and ample resident and guest parking.
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
34 Units Available
Celebrate Virginia
Silver Collection at Celebrate
2530 Celebrate Virginia Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,320
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,295
1398 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with designer lighting and wood-plank flooring. Property highlights include a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse, saltwater pool, and pet spa. Near I-95. Shop at Cosner's Corner during free time.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Townsend Square
1100 Townsend Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Townsend Square off the Jefferson Davis Parkway in Fredericksburg, VA, offers a balance of classic style and modern upgrades. Open kitchen bar, large windows and new countertops create a light, bright lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
7 Units Available
Wellington Woods
1704 Lafayette Blvd, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,137
902 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,288
1068 sqft
Conveniently located on Business Highway 1, which is great for commuters. Units offer air conditioning, dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets. Residents can take advantage of the communal gym, concierge and trash valet.
Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
17 Units Available
Camden Hills
136 Wellington Lakes Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1000 sqft
Luxurious in-unit amenities include air conditioning, walk-in closets, carpet and dishwasher. Community offers 24-hour laundry, 24-hour maintenance, on-site laundry and trash valet. Great location between Business Hwy 1 and Jefferson Davis Hwy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
5 Units Available
Valor Apartment Homes
1150 Noble Way, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1342 sqft
We are excited to open our doors again to tour our community by appointment only. Based on availability, we may or may not have an apartment available to view. Please call to schedule your tour today.
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
Contact for Availability
Riverwoods Apartments of Fredericksburg
2000 Woodlyn Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
1 Bedroom
$995
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
976 sqft
Welcome to Riverwoods Apartments Homes of Fredericksburg, an intimate community located just outside of historic Old Town Fredericksburg, with almost immediate access to most major roadways in the area.
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
121 Cleremont Drive
121 Cleremont Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1980 sqft
Immaculate Colonial in South Stafford! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom detached home with wrap front porch, Fireplace. Formal living room, Dining room, Family room, Deck, 2 car garage, Convenient to shopping, schools, major roads and commuter station.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
808 WOLFE STREET
808 Wolfe Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1120 sqft
Beautiful colonial with 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths in downtown Fredericksburg. Ceiling fans, built-in bookcases & wood floors. Front porch with swing, rear deck, shed and fenced rear yard. Convenient to VRE, restaurants and shopping.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1107 WALKER DRIVE
1107 Walker Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3276 sqft
Community boasts a fabulous clubhouse with a swimming pool, only minutes to the highway & shopping! There is a master quite on the main level with a huge bathroom, beautiful kitchen with silestone counters & stainless steel appliances & cherry
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1125 Hampton St
1125 Hampton Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2340 sqft
This three level spacious townhome in The Village of Idlewild is a must see! Enjoy parking your vehicles in the attached 2 car garage during these cold winter months and walking into your cozy den.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Fredericksburg
801 CAROLINE STREET
801 Caroline Street, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1200 sqft
Perfect downtown location! Beautifully renovated 2-3 bedroom apartment above Sammy T's restaurant! All wood floors throughout*Recessed lighting*High ceilings*3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a den! Spacious rooms and light filled windows throughout*Gas
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1110 COLLEGE AVENUE
1110 College Avenue, Fredericksburg, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1698 sqft
Adorable brick cape cod home in Historic Fredericksburg and right across the street from Mary Washington College, walk to downtown, shopping, restaurants & the VRE.
Last updated July 13 at 10:17am
1 Unit Available
1114 Anderson St
1114 Anderson Street, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
3130 sqft
Breathtaking open design. Huge Bedrooms upstairs with large open formal living and dining rooms. Large Family Room with Gas Fireplace . Main Level has Hardwood Floors through out and upstairs and basement has NEW CARPET. This home is a must see.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
222 Hillcrest Dr Unit A
222 Hillcrest Dr, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
Cozy brick duplex (FRONT unit) Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. wood floor throughout, LARGE backyard. Gravel driveway parking.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
1117 GREAT OAKS LANE
1117 Great Oaks Lane, Fredericksburg, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2448 sqft
Close to everything! Beautiful large 4 bedroom 3 level home in Fredericksburg. Basement is unfinished but does have a finished full bath. Quite cul de sac. Pets are case by case.
Last updated July 13 at 10:33am
1 Unit Available
222 HILLCREST DRIVE
222 Hillcrest Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
840 sqft
CHARMING brick duplex Features 2 bed/1 bath. Kitchen/dining combo, stack-able washer/dryer. LARGE shared backyard. Gravel driveway parking. Close to Downtown, 95, VRE, commuter lot and much more! Dogs-CBC/ NO CATS.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
8 Plumosa Drive
8 Plumosa Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
8 Plumosa Drive Available 06/01/20 AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST --- FREDERICKSURG (MINUTES TO LEELAND STATION VRE) - Beautifully updated home close to VRE at Leesland Station and handy to downtown Fredericksburg. Large private yard with deck. 4 bedrooms, 2.
