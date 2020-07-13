/
apartments under 1500
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:58 PM
194 Apartments under $1,500 for rent in Falls Church, VA
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
12 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,464
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1115 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:32pm
$
56 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,317
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,579
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,078
1129 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 12:23pm
18 Units Available
Idylwood
Alister Falls Church
2158 Evans Ct, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,314
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,457
1078 sqft
Idyllic apartment community situated off of Leesburg Pike. Close to West Falls Church Metro Station and Capital Beltway. Apartments feature eat-in kitchens and private patios or balconies. Amenities include an outdoor swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,435
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
780 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 08:48pm
11 Units Available
Barcroft View Apartments
6001 Columbia Pike, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,398
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,448
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,998
1140 sqft
Located within minutes of I-66, Capital Beltway and I-395. Floor plans feature one, two or three bedrooms. Utilities included. Personal patio or balcony. Hardwood floors. Access to pool, playground and picnic area with grills.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
Seven Corners
Hollybrooke
3012 Patrick Henry Dr, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,362
570 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
710 sqft
Welcome to Hollybrooke Apartments An AHC Inc Community. Our community is nestled in a vibrant neighborhood surrounded by shopping, dining, sprawling parks, bike trails, and plenty of entertainment.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
21 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1107 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
28 Units Available
Skyline Towers
5599 Seminary Rd, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,398
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,598
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,748
1235 sqft
Situated in the heart of Bailey's Crossroads in Falls Church, VA. The units feature in-unit laundry and balconies with stunning views of national monuments and the Potomac River. Luxury building features concierge, pool and gym.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:04pm
1 Unit Available
Columbia View
3416 Spring Ln, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and wall-to-wall carpeting, located close to Bailey's Crossroad Mall. Residents have access to such amenities as a fully-equipped fitness center, bike lockers and free parking.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Falls Church
300 S MAPLE AVENUE
300 South Maple Avenue, Falls Church, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,399
640 sqft
We have a newly updated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom for rent plus utilities. The lease period would be 1 year, consideration would be given to multiple years. This apartment is pretty much in the middle of all the action of downtown Falls Church City.
Results within 1 mile of Falls Church
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Idylwood
7360 LEE HIGHWAY
7360 Lee Highway, Idylwood, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
671 sqft
Lovely 1 bedroom condo in Falls Church/Merrifield area. Large balcony with views of wooded area. Open floor plan offers modern versatile living space. Laminate Wood floors throughout. Lots of cabinets, closets and extra storage in basement.
Results within 5 miles of Falls Church
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
34 Units Available
Seminary Towers Apartments
4701 Kenmore Ave, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,212
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,596
1061 sqft
Recently renovated high-rise apartments miles from Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and spacious, with 22 floor plans. Private balcony/patio, walk-in closets and extra storage. Includes community pool, club room and two fitness centers.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
41 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
925 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 03:51pm
$
46 Units Available
Lyon Village
Sheffield Court
701 N Wayne St, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,320
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,490
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
952 sqft
Near Arlington Cemetery and dozens of parks. Easy commute to city and just minutes from Potomac. Classic colonial architecture with fully modern conveniences like granite counters, in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and ceiling fans.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
15 Units Available
Waverly Hills
The Horizons Apartments
4300 Old Dominion Dr, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,202
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,591
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,159
1084 sqft
Newly renovated studio-3 bedroom apartments with gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances, patio/balcony and large closets. Community has clubhouse, elevator and 24-hr gym. Cherrydale area, short drive to I-66 and parks.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 12:20pm
$
15 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Arrive Alexandria
240 Yoakum Pkwy, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,530
943 sqft
Premiere location off of I-395, right near Stevenson Park and a host of shopping and dining options. Beautiful, unique units feature balconies with views of the city, while the community offers free gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Penrose
Dorchester Towers Apartments
2001 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,420
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1146 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Dorchester Towers Apartments in Arlington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,478
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1115 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
11 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,090
340 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,360
729 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
$
26 Units Available
Assembly Alexandria
205 Century Pl, Alexandria, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,469
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1151 sqft
Deluxe garden-style apartment community with the top-notch amenities of a high-rise. Granite counters, fireplace, walk-in closet, patio/balcony. Conveniently located near Landmark Mall, Shirley Hwy and Holmes Run Park Trail. 24-hour gym, pool.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
24 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1026 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
30 Units Available
Fairlington - Shirlington
Shirlington House
4201 31st St S, Arlington, VA
Studio
$1,353
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,621
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,893
1014 sqft
Located in Shirlington, one of the first shopping centers in the country. Luxury community amenities include on-site convenience store, covered parking and fitness center. Units offer residents walk-in closets, ceiling fans and expansive windows.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1088 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
23 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,660
1088 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
