46 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks, VA with move-in specials
Everyone knows Virginia knows how to party, right? Well, no one knows it better than Fair Oaks. How else would a city keep busy with just a mall down the street?
This Northern Virginia town is home to more than 30,000 residents, most of whom keep their lawns trimmed and tidy and their gardens the same. This is your quintessential Virginian town: quaint but proud houses, vast green lawns and manicured trees. Imagine - the perfect town in which to sing a song and swing around the lamp posts for joy! Just west of Fairfax City, this town has a great balance of small-town charm and big-city convenience. Most of the latter element is found at one place: the Fair Oaks Mall. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Fair Oaks apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Fair Oaks apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.