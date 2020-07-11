/
apartments with washer dryer
121 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA with washer-dryer
22 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,839
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.
42 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
17 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,538
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,620
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,356
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
1 Unit Available
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101
13085 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1038 sqft
13085 Autumn Woods Way #101 Available 08/13/20 Fabulous 2 bed 2 bath ground floor unit in Fairfax! Close to shopping - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this wonderful 2BR/2BA condo w/fireplace in convenient Fairfax/Fair Oaks location.
1 Unit Available
12743 Fair Briar Ln
12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
736 sqft
12743 Fair Briar Lane - Property Id: 302904 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/302904 Property Id 302904 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5866699)
1 Unit Available
13040 RED ADMIRAL PLACE
13040 Red Admiral Place, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
3350 sqft
***NEAR FAIR LAKES SHOPPING MALL & EASY TO ACCESS RT.289/WEST OX ROAD/RT.66/FAIR OAKS MALL /RT.29 *** AMAZING 3,350 SQ + LARGE FINISHED BASEMENT *** 4 BEDROOM +4.
1 Unit Available
4409 SEDGEHURST DRIVE
4409 Sedgehurst Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
Bright top level one bedroom condo with vaulted ceilings! Ready for immediate occupancy. Hardwood floors and a fire place. Upgraded kitchen and bathroom. Huge walk in closet. Great deck with privacy.
1 Unit Available
13212 GOOSE POND LANE
13212 Goose Pond Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,990
2325 sqft
Enjoy the Water View of Goose Pond from the deck! Stunning Brick Front TH Backs to Pond. Hardwood floors on Main level with 9ft ceilings.
1 Unit Available
12731 FAIR CREST CT #43
12731 Fair Crest Court, Fair Lakes, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
PLEASE OBSERVE COVID-19 PROTOCOL - Wear masks and gloves. Appointment only on the hour or half hour (10:00am - 6:00 pm). Spectacular 2 level townhouse/condo with 2 master suites. Largest unit in the complex.
1 Unit Available
12646 HERON RIDGE DRIVE
12646 Heron Ridge Drive, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2437 sqft
Brick front 2 car garage Townhome. 3 Levels with 9x10 bump-out. Deck off Breakfast area. Gourmet kitchen with island, new cooktop, new stainless steel double wall oven and refrigerator. Family room off kitchen with ceiling fan.
1 Unit Available
4737 GREAT HERON CIRCLE
4737 Great Heron Circle, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
2160 sqft
Elegant, spacious brick end Town house, light filled, brick walkway and stairs, within 2 miles of major highways (I- 66, US 50, Ffax Co.
1 Unit Available
13107 QUAIL CREEK LANE
13107 Quail Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1648 sqft
Great Three story Townhouse located right next to Fairlakes Shopping Center. Three bedrooms all have their own full baths. Hardwood floors on Main level! Open kitchen great for entertaining.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
21 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,340
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
25 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,572
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
6 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,779
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,007
1082 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,449
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,529
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,059
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,090
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
16 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,540
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,559
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,779
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,319
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
20 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,341
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,486
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
1 Unit Available
5170 WILLIAM COLIN COURT
5170 William Colin Court, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1102 sqft
MUST SEE !!!.EXCELLENT 1 LEVEL CONDO WITH 2 LARGE BRS W/WALK-IN-CLOSETS,OPEN FLOOR PLAN,LOTS OF SUNLIGHT, WOOD FLOORS ON MAIN LEVEL. FRESH PAINT,WASHER & DRYER INSIDE THE UNIT ON BEDROOM LEVEL.MINS TO COMMUTER LOT. IN GATED COMMUNITY.
1 Unit Available
12184 WAVELAND STREET
12184 Waveland Street, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1568 sqft
MODERN, STYLISH, 4-LEVEL,2-CAR GARAGE TH with PRIVATE ROOFTOP TERRACE! Walking distance to Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner & Fairfax Town Center-dining, shopping & more! COMMUTER'S DREAM w/easy access to I-66, 29, 50, Fairfax o.
1 Unit Available
12225 FAIRFIELD HOUSE DR #102C
12225 Fairfield House Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
Beautiful, great location, convenient access to I66, 50 and 29. Two large bedrooms, each with their own bathroom, separate dining area, and sunny sunroom/den. Spacious living room with gas fireplace, open to the sunroom.
1 Unit Available
3875 ALDER WOODS CT
3875 Alder Woods Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
Garage Townhome plus one assigned space in quiet location close to Fair Oaks Hospital, Fairfax County Parkway, Fair Oaks Mall.
