151 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA with gym
"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees" -- Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers
Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely! See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fair Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.