Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:50 PM

151 Apartments for rent in Fair Lakes, VA with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fair Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l...
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
$
38 Units Available
eaves Fair Lakes
13116 Autumn Woods Way, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,510
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
956 sqft
Modern floor plans with bay windows, vaulted ceilings, and in-unit washers and dryers. Pet-friendly community with pool, sundeck, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. Easy access to jogging trails and Vienna Metro.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
15 Units Available
The Julian at Fair Lakes
12751 Fair Lakes Cir, Fair Lakes, VA
Studio
$1,422
573 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,625
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1097 sqft
Sleek and modern layouts featuring polished concrete floors, eight-foot windows, spacious bedrooms and movable kitchen islands. Conveniently located within minutes of Arlington and Washington, D.C.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
26 Units Available
The Arbors At Fair Lakes
4408 Oak Creek Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,473
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1076 sqft
Modern layouts with wood-burning fireplaces, state-of-the-art kitchens and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include 24-hour fitness center, sparkling pool and complementary shuttle to Vienna metro.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12743 FAIR BRIAR LANE
12743 Fair Briar Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
736 sqft
Beautiful home in highly desirable Gates of Fair Lakes. Nice open floor plan with community amenities to include pool, clubhouse, 24 hour fitness center, billiards room, and picnic area. Welcome Home!

1 of 55

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4408 HELMSFORD LANE
4408 Helmsford Lane, Fair Lakes, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous 1 Bedroom Condo located in a peaceful, quite setting across from Fair Lakes Shopping Center. Bright, Airy and Freshly Painted home. Access to the Private Patio from both the Living R. and M. Bedroom. Cozy Wood-burning Fireplace in LR.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Lakes
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Monument Place
12152 Monument Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,389
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,469
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,929
1161 sqft
Steps from Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center shopping areas. Convenient driving with Route 50 and I-66 nearby. Hardwood floors, French doors and crown molding. Entertain guests with a welcoming fireplace and modern kitchen.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
38 Units Available
Camden Fair Lakes
12565 Summit Manor Dr, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,669
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,759
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,089
1301 sqft
Minutes from Route 50 for convenient travel. Nationally known stores and restaurants nearby. Welcoming fireplace, hardwood floors and granite counters. Keep fit in the 24-hour gym and game room.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 14 at 12:21pm
$
16 Units Available
The Windsor at Fair Lakes
4106 Brickell Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,535
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1314 sqft
Stunning kitchens with granite countertops. Charming fireplace welcomes you home to hardwood floors and luxury amenities. Located near world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. Close to Penderbrook Golf Club and Virginia Golf Center.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
17 Units Available
Bell Fair Oaks
12201 Pender Creek Cir, Fairfax, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,475
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, upscale apartments conveniently located close to I-66 and Washington, D.C. Minutes from entertainment venues, retail and restaurants. Modern features include vinyl wood-inspired flooring, gas fireplaces and private patios.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
25 Units Available
The Lincoln At Fair Oaks
12167 Lincoln Lake Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,710
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1261 sqft
A TIMELESS ADDRESS WITH A MODERN TWIST! The Lincoln at Fair Oaks luxury apartments in Fairfax, Virginia, offer modern floor plans and world-class amenities for comfortable, care-free living in a perfect metro Washington, D.C. location.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
The Courts at Fair Oaks
12101 Pine Forest Cir, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,383
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,551
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,686
1025 sqft
Community amenities include barbecue and picnic areas, swimming pool and 24-hour private fitness center. Conveniently located near many bars, restaurants and cafes. Within walking distance of major public transit systems.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
28 Units Available
Wheelhouse of Fair Oaks
12105 Polo Dr, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,458
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,302
1179 sqft
Close to Fair Oaks Mall and Fairfax Towne Center for convenient shopping. Both cats and dogs allowed. Tennis and racquetball courts with full clubhouse. Stainless steel throughout kitchen.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
5 Units Available
Gables Centerpointe
12190 Waveland St, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,835
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
1097 sqft
Close to upscale Fairfax Towne Center for shopping, movies, dining and more. Quiet location with modern look. Hardwood floors, granite counters and walk-in closets. Your dog and cat are both welcome.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
3921 PENDERVIEW DRIVE
3921 Penderview Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,450
700 sqft
1 BD / 1 BTH condo in highly sought Penderbrook! Kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances & custom lighting! Recess lighting w/ hardwood in bedroom! Washer/dryer & extra storage! Prime location w/ Fair Oaks Mall, dining & entertainment options! Golf

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
13357 CONNOR DRIVE
13357 Connor Drive, Centreville, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1287 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath (all on the same level) condo with wood laminate floors, granite counter tops good sized bed-rooms. Gated community with many amenities including pool, gym and clubhouse. Attached Garage Parking. Great location close to RT.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5126 BRITTNEY ELYSE CIRCLE
5126 Brittney Elyse Circle, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
741 sqft
Such a beautiful and open 1bed/1full bath condo in the heart of Centreville in a gated community with lots of amenities to enjoy. The condo has plenty of natural light with an open plan.

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4651 CARISBROOKE LANE
4651 Carisbrooke Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,760
1600 sqft
A place to call home! This sun filled townhome is conveniently located in the Fair Chase community. As you enter the home, get cozy in the living room with a 3-sided fireplace.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4215 MOZART BRIGADE LANE
4215 Mozart Brigade Lane, Fair Oaks, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1038 sqft
2 BD/2 BTH plus Bonus Room Condo in Cedar Lakes! In addition to 2 formal bedrooms, this condo has a bonus room which can be used as an office or extra bedroom! All new: energy efficient Pella windows, custom window blinds, kitchen counters.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12002 LISA MARIE COURT
12002 Lisa Marie Court, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1926 sqft
Gorgeous TH, 3BR, 2.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
5115-D TRAVIS EDWARD WAY
5115 Travis Edward Way, Centreville, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
754 sqft
Gorgeous 1 Bed. 1 Bath. Unit in conveniently located Stonegate Community. Specious Living Room, Master Bedroom with Walk in Closet & Master Bath. Computer Nook perfect for a home Office. Open floor plan.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
4522 ENGLISH HOLLY DRIVE
4522 English Holly Drive, Fair Oaks, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1830 sqft
AVAILABLE 7-16-2020; 2-Car Garage in great location--easy access to I-66, Fairfax County Parkway 286, Lee Hwy near Fairfax County Gov't Center, Fair Oaks Mall, Fairfax Corner, Fair Lakes; Deck backs to tress for privacy; Kitchen with breakfast nook

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
12155 PENDERVIEW TERRACE
12155 Penderview Terrace, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,395
564 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom, One Full Bath Condo With Open Floor Plane and Close to Everything! Kitchen updated with Corian Counter, breakfast bar, built-in microwave! Living room w/fireplace & bookshelves. Large covered balcony w/nice size storage closet.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Lakes
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
19 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,561
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1134 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:49pm
$
32 Units Available
The Reserve at Fairfax Corner
11727 Fairfax Woods Way, Fair Oaks, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,532
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,872
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1320 sqft
Convenient to major freeways for easy commute to city. Brand-name stores and shopping centers nearby. Relax on patio/balcony or light up the fireplace. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym. Basketball and tennis courts.
City Guide for Fair Lakes, VA

"Almost heaven Ol' Virginia / Blue Ridge Mountains, Shenandoah Valley / Life is old there older than the trees" -- Take Me Home Country Roads, The Statler Brothers

Fair Lakes is an interesting and unique place. Not a town that sprouted naturally due to settlers, Fair Lakes is instead a totally mixed planned community, with upscale service apartments, commercial buildings, shopping destinations, and more. Fair Lakes was built by Milton Peterson's Peterson Companies and now has about 8,000 people calling it home. So, if shopping is your thing and you don't like to leave home to, say, go out to eat or explore a different area of town, then this is probably the place for you! Cramped, a bit but convenient? Absolutely! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Fair Lakes, VA

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Fair Lakes renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

