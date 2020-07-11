/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:49 AM
134 Apartments for rent in Dranesville, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 36
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
1525 HIDDENBROOK DRIVE
1525 Hiddenbrook Drive, Dranesville, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1616 sqft
Available November 1st**One level home**Neutral paint and carpet**Ceramic tile foyer, kitchen, and den**Huge pantry**Master bedroom w/walk-in closet**Cathedral ceiling in living room**Dining area w/pass-through from kitchen**Lots of windows!**Owner
Results within 1 mile of Dranesville
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
19 Units Available
St. Johns Wood
11555 Olde Tiverton Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,666
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,910
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,117
1167 sqft
Central location to I-495, I-66, Route 7 and I-95 with amenities such as a car wash area, green courtyard and pool. You'll find ample storage, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances in these recently renovated homes.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
13 Units Available
Stuart Woods Apartments
140 Laurel Way, Herndon, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,602
1020 sqft
One- and two-bedroom units located just one mile from Reston, VA. All units recently renovated with bathtub, dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Clubhouse with 24-hour gym, swimming pool, tennis and volleyball courts.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
11 Units Available
Waterside at Reston
12032 Waterside View Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,405
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,805
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1173 sqft
This quiet neighborhood provides comfort and style. Relaxing amenities include a sparkling pool and dog park. Apartments feature full-size washer and dryers, hardwood floors and patio or balcony to take in scenic lake views.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
25 Units Available
Westerly at Worldgate
13000 Wilkes Way, Herndon, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,467
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
995 sqft
Close to Highway 267 and less than an hour from Washington, Alexandria and Leesburg. 1-3 bedroom units have hardwood floors, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Residents have access to clubhouse, gym, media room and pool.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 01:03pm
47 Units Available
Avalon Reston Landing
12000 Cameron Pond Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,491
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,853
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1347 sqft
Resort-style living at its finest. Relax in the outdoor spaces at the pool, on the sundeck, around the jogging path or on the tennis courts. Spacious apartments feature breathtaking views and fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
11 Units Available
The Apartments at Harbor Park
11410 Esplanade Dr, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,417
1450 sqft
Close proximity to Baron Cameron Park provides natural, tranquil living in these recently renovated apartments. Enjoy updated interiors featuring hardwood flooring and luxury appliances or head to the nearby Reston Town Center for entertainment.
1 of 27
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1716 Lake Shore Crest Dr. #26
1716 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1037 sqft
1716 Lake Shore Crest Dr.
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1310 PARK GARDEN LN
1310 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
Updated 3 Level End Unit townhome with 1 car garage in quiet community. Hardwood floors on main, gourmet eat-in kitchen, Trex deck with spiral staircase leading to brick patio overlooking trees.
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11703-E SUMMERCHASE CIR #1703-E
11703 Summerchase Cir, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
BRIGHT, TOP LEVEL CONDO WITH NEW WOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT. HIGH VAULTED CEILINGS IN DESIRABLE NORTH RESTON. SLIDING GLASS DOOR LEADS TO SPACIOUS BALCONY. WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. KITCHEN BREAKFAST BAR AND CHANDELIER IN DINING RM. WASHER AND DRYER.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Sterling Park
339 LANCASTER SQ
339 Lancaster Square, Sterling, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Beautiful townhouse in Sterling!! This is a 2 bed 1 bath with a little Patio area,updated kitchen with granite counter tops plus a breakfast bar in kitchen, 2 parking spots right outside the home new paint - freshly cleaned - turn key ready home in
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1729 STUART POINTE LANE
1729 Stuart Pointe Ln, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2450 sqft
Gorgeous extra Large 3BR, 3.5BA, 2 Car Gar, END unit TH in Heart of Herndon, near Reston Town Center,Rt 28, Rt 267,OPEN floor plan, fully fin bsmnt w/FBA. Fully fenced yard + Patio + Deck. Large MBR w/ large WI closets & vaulted ceiling.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1300 PARK GARDEN LANE
1300 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1966 sqft
Exquisite 3 br, 3.5 ba, 3 level 2700 sq feet garage townhome recently updated from top to bottom. Available June 9th.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1324-D GARDEN WALL CIR
1324 Garden Wall Cir, Reston, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Large 2 bedroom/2 bath condo with 9 ft ceilings and tons of natural light**New washer and dryer!**Granite countertops with new SS appliances**Oversized private balcony with Western exposure**Freshly paintedClose to pool, tennis, shopping**This home
1 of 26
Last updated July 24 at 10:21pm
1 Unit Available
1724 LAKE SHORE CREST DRIVE
1724 Lake Shore Crest Drive, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
966 sqft
**Fabulous Lakefront Oasis Penthouse**Vacation style living with wrap around balcony backing to the lake.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
1399 PARK GARDEN LN
1399 Park Garden Lane, Reston, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful end-unit w/wrap-around porch in lovely setting. Great floor plan w/gourmet kitchen, granite counters, stainless appliances, hardwood floors. Din room has adjoining sun-room w/French doors opening to balcony (attached tv set conveys).
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
510 WORCHESTER STREET
510 Worchester Street, Herndon, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
1750 sqft
A PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED PROPERTY. Well-maintained 4BR home featuring upgraded kitchen w/adjoining family room, dining room with walk-out to deck, separate laundry room, fenced rear yard, attached garage and more.
Results within 5 miles of Dranesville
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
$
13 Units Available
The Townes at Herndon Center
508 Pride Ave, Herndon, VA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,205
1434 sqft
Experience townhome luxury at the Townes. Two- and three-bedroom units offer fireplaces, granite counters, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Giant two-story clubhouse features pool, playground and dog park.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
23 Units Available
Aperture
11410 Reston Station Blvd, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,495
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,670
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,140
1150 sqft
Modern apartment community just off Dulles Toll Road. Features include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, hardwood floors. Pet-friendly community has fire pits, a yoga studio, car charging stations and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 10 at 11:38pm
$
49 Units Available
The Avant at Reston Town Center
12025 Town Sq, Reston, VA
Studio
$1,661
579 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,683
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,394
1177 sqft
The location of these units provides the perfect balance between a beautiful natural setting and convenient access to restaurants, shops and boulevards. Enjoy a romantic stroll before heading home to enjoy the serenity of your own patio.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
57 Units Available
Woodland Park
13025 Elm Tree Dr, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,472
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,359
1266 sqft
Easy access to Dulles Technology Corridor and airport make these 1-2 bedroom apartments convenient. Luxury units are pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplaces. Community amenities include gym, playground, pool and tennis court.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
5 Units Available
Ashford Meadows Apartments
2551 Cornelia Rd, McNair, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,474
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, high-end living in Herndon near Dulles Toll Road for easy access to D.C. Recently renovated 1-3 bedroom apartments feature fireplaces, extra storage and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a clubhouse, gym and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
16 Units Available
Reserve at Town Center
20723 Reserve Falls Terrace, Sterling, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,831
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,056
1342 sqft
The Reserve at Town Center features the premier address for luxury apartments in Sterling, VA. Our community is just moments away from Dulles Town Center, which offers some of the best dining and shopping around.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
27 Units Available
Charter Oak Apartments
11637 Charter Oak Ct, Reston, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,025
1160 sqft
Located in a serene, wooded setting within walking distance of Town Center. Apartments feature spacious floor plans, updated features, lots of natural light and big closets. Community is just a short drive from D.C.