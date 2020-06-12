Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:45 AM

13 Apartments for rent in Crozet, VA with balcony

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1712 Painted Sky
1712 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2000 sqft
1712 Painted Sky - Looking for a place this spring to call home? Well look no further because this beautiful townhome is just the place for you! Tucked away in cozy Crozet is this pristine 4 bedroom 3.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westhall
1 Unit Available
5820 Westhall Drive
5820 Westhall Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2501 sqft
5820 Westhall Drive Available 07/09/20 Small Dog Friendly Westhall Home Minutes From Downtown Crozet! - AVAILABLE JULY 9th This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath Westhall home is set on .

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1716 Painted Sky Terrace
1716 Painted Sky Terrace, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,935
1808 sqft
1716 Painted Sky Terrace | Wickham Pond Townhome - This beautiful town home in Wickham Pond offers all of the bells and whistles! Features include a spacious floor plan with open design, maple cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bargamin Park
1 Unit Available
1877 Bargamin Loop
1877 Bargamin Loop, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,450
2212 sqft
1877 Bargamin Loop Available 07/10/20 1877 Bargamin Loop - Cute & quaint four bedroom home in the Bargamin Park neighborhood of Crozet.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Old Trail
1 Unit Available
566 SUMMERFORD LN
566 Summerford Lane, Crozet, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1440 sqft
Great townhouse in Old Trail...Pond view...Super convenient location...excellent condition...cute fenced back yard...

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
926 HADEN LN
926 Haden Lane, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2783 sqft
Beautiful and spacious Crozet gem in impeccable condition available soon! Walkable to downtown Crozet and its lovely shops and restaurants and a quick drive to grocery and other conveniences. Open floor plan with tons of light.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Old Trail
1 Unit Available
1070 Killdeer Lane
1070 Killdeer Lane, Crozet, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,900
2650 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 4.5 bathroom house in Crozet.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
Westhall
1 Unit Available
372 Joliet Court
372 Joliet Court, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1614 sqft
372 Joliet Court Available 06/12/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Crozet Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Crozet

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5708 PLANK RD
5708 Plank Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2740 sqft
Classic 1800's Farmhouse on 125 acre Rosneath Farm. Pasture and mountain views. Period features and modern conveniences. Upgrades include granite counters, gas range, cabinets and farm sink. Central air. Dining room was an original part of the home.

1 of 24

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
Lewis Hill
1 Unit Available
1255 HEROLD CIR
1255 Herold Circle, Ivy, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3072 sqft
This classic Ivy Colonial is perfectly sited on a sunny open lot on a quiet circle in popular Lewis Hill/Holkham neighborhood. The light filled, 4BR, 3.
Results within 10 miles of Crozet

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
1388 5TH ST
1388 5th Street, Waynesboro, VA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Beautiful, Bright, End Unit- This townhouse is beautiful and a must see for the tenant that wants a nice home. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, deck w/ storage closet, parking.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Garthfield
1 Unit Available
720 GARTHFIELD LN
720 Garthfield Lane, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,750
3947 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED!IMPECCABLE CONDITION! WESTERN SCHOOLS! Approx. 4000 finished sq. ft., 2500 sq. ft. unfinished, on 3.74 acres out Garth Rd. just 5 minutes to Barracks Road Shopping Center and UVA.

1 of 12

Last updated December 28 at 08:57pm
1 Unit Available
2445 BEZALEEL DR
2445 Bezaleel Dr, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1414 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Beauchamp House is a beautiful modern home that sits on the tree line of 129 acres with striking mountain views.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Crozet, VA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Crozet renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

