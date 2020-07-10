/
11 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Crozet, VA
Old Trail
1622 Old Trail Drive
1622 Old Trail Drive, Crozet, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2196 sqft
1622 Old Trail Drive - Spacious end unit townhome with 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 2 car detached garage in Old Trail. This unit has a 1st floor master with the other 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths on the 2nd floor.
Westhall
306 Marquette Ct
306 Marquette Court, Crozet, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1224 sqft
306 Marquette Ct Available 08/07/20 306 Marquette Ct - Townhouse located in the Westhall community of Crozet.
Westhall
372 Joliet Court
372 Joliet Court, Crozet, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1614 sqft
372 Joliet Court Available 06/12/20 Pet Friendly, End-Unit Crozet Townhome - AVAILABLE JUNE 12th This 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Crozet
Meriwether Hill
2500 Kimbrough Circle
2500 Kimbrough Circle, Ivy, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
2479 sqft
2500 Kimbrough Circle - Spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in Meriwether Hills subdivision. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen, and 3 bedrooms on the 1st floor.
Results within 10 miles of Crozet
Bellair
41 CANTERBURY RD
41 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
3452 sqft
Charming Bellair home avail NOW! Magical setting on 1.7 private acres. French Country Style Home bursting w/character and original details! Large entry hall & Entertainment size Great Room with walls of windows.
Bellair
49 CANTERBURY RD
49 Canterbury Road, Albemarle County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
4377 sqft
Convient and graceful Bellair, just minutes from UVA, shopping, country club sites and much more.
Huntington Village
146 Harvest Dr
146 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1643 sqft
Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.
350 OLD ICE POND RD
350 Old Ice Pond Rd, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
400 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Loblolly Cottage is a 400 square foot timber frame cottage that overlooks a small lake. This fully furnished cottage sleeps four with two bedrooms.
370 OLD ICE POND RD
370 Old Ice Pond Rd, Albemarle County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
400 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Sycamore Cottage is a 400 square foot timber frame cottage that overlooks a small lake. This fully furnished cottage has one bedroom with queen size bed.
2445 BEZALEEL DR
2445 Bezaleel Dr, Albemarle County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1414 sqft
SHORT TERM RENTAL - Montfair Resort in Crozet - The Beauchamp House is a beautiful modern home that sits on the tree line of 129 acres with striking mountain views.
Huntington Village
150 Harvest Dr
150 Harvest Drive, University of Virginia, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Short term ONLY from now to January 1-Beautifully renovated townhouse in Huntington Village! Quiet neighborhood with green spaces just a few minutes walk to Law and Darden Schools, convenient to Med and JAG and minutes to Downtown.