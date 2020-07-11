/
/
/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:48 AM
194 Apartments for rent in County Center, VA with washer-dryer
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Prince William County Center
4829 CAVALLO WAY
4829 Cavallo Way, County Center, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2882 sqft
Basement Rental, Living Room, Bedroom, Full Bath, Washer and Dryer, approx. 800 SF
Results within 1 mile of County Center
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
985 sqft
Enjoy giant kitchens, ample walk-in closets and convenient location at luxurious Reid's Prospect. Stay in shape with 24-hour gym, basketball court, Olympic swimming pool and nearby walking trails.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
13 Units Available
Prince William County Center
County Center Crossing
7000 Lakota Dr, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
988 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,773
1185 sqft
While we would love to tour you in person, we are practicing social distancing in response to Covid-19. Contact us today to see how you can receive up to $1,000 off your first month! Apply today and we'll waive your application fees!
1 of 53
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Kerrydale
12904 Kidwell Dr
12904 Kidwell Drive, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1920 sqft
Welcome Home! Single Family home with NO HOA! As soon as you enter the front door on you left you will see your living room and on the right is your formal dining room.
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
12208 DAPPLE GRAY COURT
12208 Dapple Gray Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2176 sqft
This property has been well kept and located in a cul-de-sac with a one Car oversize Garage, Newer Hardwood floors, Newer siding, roof and windows/LR with Vaulted ceilings & FP/private deck overlooking garden & backyard.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
4416 BERWICK PL
4416 Berwick Place, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
Highly sought out Westridge brick front colonial home. Slate walkway with brick soldiering, huge deck backing to trees and park-like setting. Main level laundry and mudroom. Basement is a true walk out to slate patio.
1 of 1
Last updated July 9 at 10:14pm
Contact for Availability
11712 TOLSON PLACE
11712 Tolson Place, Lake Ridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy this 2BR, 2.5BA condo w/ view of Occoquan River from your balcony! Large windows - lots of natural light. Three sided gas fireplace adds warmth to open floor plan. Walk in closet. Fresh paint.
1 of 40
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
5704 WEBSTERS WAY
5704 Webster's Way, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
3524 sqft
Welcome to your new Gorgeous home!!! Excellent opportunity to rent /buy a newly built home (2018) with numerous upgrades. Large living room with crown molding, hardwood flooring.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11986 SAN YSIDRO COURT
11986 San Ysidro Court, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2854 sqft
ABSOLUTELY STUNNING HOME IN LAKE RIDGE! Over 2850 sq. ft of living space on 1/3 acre lot. Walkout basement. Open foyer with turned staircase. Huge kitchen. Family room. Master bath with soaking tub/separate shower. 2 car garage.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Queensdale
5456 QUAINT DRIVE
5456 Quaint Drive, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
3607 sqft
Freshly painted!! This beautiful single-family home with 4 bedrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new carpet installed, and private backyard ready to rent call the agent for any questions.
1 of 15
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
Queensdale
12969 Queen Chapel Road
12969 Queen Chapel Road, Dale City, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2474 sqft
Gorgeous home with large front porch and a formal two story foyer! Kitchen has tons of functionality with an island as well as a built in desk. Family room off of kitchen features a gas fireplace.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Westridge
4226 DEVONWOOD WAY
4226 Devonwood Way, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,095
1980 sqft
Open and light Floor Plan with a deck that overlooks the patio. Kitchen has corian counters, new microwave, hardwoods, master bedroom w/full bath and jacuzzi soaking tub. Bonus room on lower level could be a 4th Br or study/den.
Results within 5 miles of County Center
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
41 Units Available
Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct, Lake Ridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,298
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
933 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments feature state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets provide convenience and comfort. Clubhouse offers 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Playground and dog park nearby.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Westridge
Windsor Park Apartment Homes
3937 Penshurst Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,324
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
903 sqft
Close to the I-95, the Windsor Park Apartment Homes promises a treat for sports enthusiasts, with on-site racquetball court, pool and clubhouse, nicely complementing the recently renovated stylish interiors featuring hardwood floors and all mod-cons.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
15 Units Available
Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartment Homes
12395 Midsummer Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,453
883 sqft
Offering the option of private balcony and bay windows, the Springwoods at Lake Ridge Apartments in Woodbridge, VA, is close to local amenities and transport hubs, such as the Reagan National Airport and Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11972 HOLLY VIEW DRIVE
11972 Holly View Drive, Lake Ridge, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2044 sqft
Beautiful Victorian Style single family home in the heart of Lake Ridge. There are only 2 community in lake ridge you will find this unique style homes. 1 car garage home with long driveway for additional 2 cars.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Forestdale
3914 FINDLEY ROAD
3914 Findley Road, Dale City, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1222 sqft
Completely remodeled late 2016 house for rent in a quiet neighborhood in Dale City, near Quantico. New kitchen with ceramic tile floors, new cabinets, stainless stove, fridge, microwave, and dishwasher.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
6601 ETHERINGTON COURT
6601 Etherington Court, Prince William County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
7542 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS A 1 BEDROOM RENTAL (Not the whole house)! Move-in ready by July 4th. Private Luxury Room Rental- FULLY FURNISHED! Full bathroom with shower .
1 of 44
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4312 GEORGE FRYE CIRCLE
4312 George Frye Circle, Dale City, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,975
4675 sqft
Ready to move in 3 level huge single family house, 2 story foyer, living, dining, office / library, gas fire place in family room, huge kitchen, sunroom, 5 bedrooms, 3 & half bathrooms, huge master bedroom with seprate shower & tub loyalty with baby
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
11219 GOLDFLOWER CT
11219 Goldflower Court, Fairfax County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
PRIVATE AND SECLUDED 1 ACRE LOT*3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4238 JONATHAN CT
4238 Jonathan Court, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Beautiful 3-level townhouse in the desirable Montclair golf course and lake community! Upper level features two master suites, each with a full bath and roomy closets.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3409 CALEDONIA CIRCLE
3409 Caledonia Circle, Lake Ridge, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1728 sqft
MUST WEAR NEW GLOVES, BOOTIES AND FACE MASKS (No Exceptions)! TO TOUR THIS PROPERTY . Take Booties with you when you depart. Available 08/10/2020. Lovely four level town home with lots of room for family space.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VALeesburg, VARose Hill, VABurke, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VA