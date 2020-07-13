/
pet friendly apartments
68 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2514 Hildas Way
2514 Hildas Way, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
END UNIT ALERT! 1 Car Garage 3 Bedrooms W/ Basement & 3 BA - Renter’s Warehouse Proudly Presents this wonderful end unit townhouse located in the heart of Woodbridge in a great community with pool, tennis court, club house & much more.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
1 of 54
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
16606 BARGE CIRCLE
16606 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2478 sqft
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse in Port Potomac. Entrance level 4th bedroom with full bath for in-laws/nanny. Kitchen includes sun room area with doors that open to the deck. Updated Master Suite, spacious rooms, and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,708
1273 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
7 Units Available
Southampton
4118 Southway Ln, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$943
468 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
908 sqft
Charming apartments and townhomes near Locust Shade Park. One- and two-bedroom units with air conditioning. Dog-friendly complex with off-street parking and trash valet. Wooded, quiet property.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
$
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
2 Units Available
Longview Apartments
13725 Lynn St, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,299
700 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With Jefferson Plaza and Marumsco Plaza Shopping Centers only minutes away, residents have access to great dining and shopping options. Community features an on-site gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated July 13 at 06:14am
$
7 Units Available
Elevations One
1905 Stevens Road, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1010 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens, granite counters, stainless steel appliances and more. Fitness center, club lounge and easy access to I-95.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 06:28am
2 Units Available
The Landings at Markhams Grant
15750 Norris Point Way, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,235
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1228 sqft
Cable-ready homes with wall-to-wall carpets, private patios, and ample storage space. Residents have access to a swimming pool, fitness center, and playgrounds. Eight minutes from Potomac Mills Mall.
1 of 41
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
15061 CAMELLIA LANE
15061 Camellia Lane, Montclair, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2708 sqft
Nestled in the trees, this 3 level colonial is convenient to everything. Community has private beaches and playgrounds, close to quantico and easy commute to DC. 3 season sun room with 3 level deck.
