apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:48 AM
122 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 10 at 02:51pm
25 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,706
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,859
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,371
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17150 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17150 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1888 sqft
This exceptional 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms unit is located just minutes away from Interstate 95, VRE station, Park and Ride lot, Quantico Marine Base, Fort Belvoir, restaurants and shopping malls.
1 of 50
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16811 SWEENEY LANE
16811 Sweeney Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2415 sqft
New to market!!! An elegant townhome in the prestigious river oak area! Specious 3 Beds + 2 .
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17067 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17067 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1535 sqft
*** Like new built in 2016 *** Don't miss out of this gorgeous townhome in a great location - 3 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 58
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17351 REDSHANK ROAD
17351 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2840 sqft
Available 8-1-20 for occupancy. 1, 2 and 3 year leases acceptable. Get ready for corner lot luxury living in the amenity-filled Potomac Shores golf course community very close to Quantico and I-95 and near Belvoir.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3381 YOST LN #202
3381 Yost Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Spacious light and bright 2nd level condo with front loading washer and dryer, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. Lovely balcony looking out to common grounds. Close to amenities, shopping, commuting, schools, and so much more. Pets Case by Case.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE
2936 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,280
1878 sqft
Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17050 CAPRI LANE
17050 Capri Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
868 sqft
Ideal location close to Fort Belvoir, Quantico, I-95 & shopping centers. This nice 2 bedroom 2 bath condo is vacant and ready to move in. Kitchen has granite countertops, tile flooring , newer refrigerator and dishwasher.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16459 KENNEWEG COURT
16459 Kenneweg Court, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2833 sqft
Fresh Paint - New carpet - 3 Bedrooms - 3.
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17105 GIBSON MILL ROAD
17105 Gibson Mill Road, Cherry Hill, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1535 sqft
Newer Built - 3 level Townhouse. Wood floor throughout main level. Gourmet kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, 5 burner gas stove, dual sink and breakfast bar. Sliding doors lead to deck overlooking common area.
1 of 47
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cherry Hill
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
9 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
3560 MAPLE STREET
3560 Maple Street, Dumfries, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
884 sqft
Very Nice Updated Detached Home w/ 3 Bedrooms & Hardwood Throughout. Cozy Single Family Home w/ Updated Kitchen and Bathroom. Washer and Dryer Included. Covered Front Porch; Fenced Front Yard; Lot Backs to Trees; Detached 2 Car Garage.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
16606 BARGE CIRCLE
16606 Barge Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2478 sqft
Beautiful 3 Level Townhouse in Port Potomac. Entrance level 4th bedroom with full bath for in-laws/nanny. Kitchen includes sun room area with doors that open to the deck. Updated Master Suite, spacious rooms, and much more.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
16425 Plumage Eagle St
16425 Plumage Eagle Street, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
1 bedroom basement apartment - Property Id: 291891 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/291891 Property Id 291891 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5907503)
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
15783 BREMEN COURT
15783 Bremen Court, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2410 sqft
HURRY - THIS WONT LAST!! Great price for this beautiful Townhome in Markham's Grant. 3 sided-fireplace, gorgeous hardwood flooring, vaulted ceiling in master bedroom, jetted tub in bath, fenced back yard and deck. Lots of great amenities too!
1 of 73
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE
2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3634 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE
3634 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$950
2933 sqft
BASEMENT FOR RENT in single family Home. Separate entrance, lg Living Rm/Bedroom, Den w/closets, full Bath, Kitchenette w/Fridge, Microwave, sink, cabinetry, Washer and Dryer - Rent includes all utilities
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
3631 Wharf Lane
3631 Wharf Lane, Triangle, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
Available 09/01/20 Wharf Lane - Property Id: 315096 This is a beautiful town home located in Triangle Virginia. This property is an end unit with a large back yard with ample room for cook outs and gathering with friends.
Results within 5 miles of Cherry Hill
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
25 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,605
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,488
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,826
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
24 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
