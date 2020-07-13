/
apartments with pool
74 Apartments for rent in Cherry Hill, VA with pool
Last updated July 13 at 11:15am
24 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,694
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,486
1404 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Wayside Village
3065 Antrim Circle
3065 Antrim Circle, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1593 sqft
Beautiful end unit in friendly neighborhood - Property Id: 245363 This beautiful 3-level townhome sits in a popular Southbridge community close to several restaurants and shops.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2470 SYLVAN MOOR LANE
2470 Sylvan Moor Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2260 sqft
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY Beautiful END UNIT townhome surrounded by trees on a quiet street in a great location! DECK, WALK OUT LOWER LEVEL. BACKS TO WOODS AND SIDE YARD WOODED VIEW. Near VRE, Rt.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17357 REDSHANK ROAD
17357 Redshank Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1958 sqft
Start your summer off right in this beautiful 3 years young luxury town home in the Potomac Shores Community today! This Crestwood Model comes complete with 3 bedrooms, 3 full and 1 half bath, hardwood floors, white kitchen cabinets, beautiful
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17103 BRANCHED OAK ROAD
17103 Branched Oak Rd, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
2832 sqft
appointment need it. WIRE-FI INCLUDE . PREMIUM LOT***THIS HOUSE FACE THE SOUTH AND FULL OF THE SUNLIGHT.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2936 CHINKAPIN OAK LANE
2936 Chinkapin Oak Lane, Cherry Hill, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,280
1878 sqft
Beautiful and carefully maintained 3-level townhome unit. Flaunting a total of 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, and half bath, this immaculate end level unit provides you with the space, and commodity you~ve been looking for.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
17265 HERRING GULL LANE
17265 Herring Gull Ln, Cherry Hill, VA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
2338 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
New Luxury Townhome available for Rent! Offering the best location and lifestyle at Potomac Shores. 4 level home with private roof terraces with view of golf course and Potomac River. 2 car garage, dream kitchen, and 4 bedrooms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
10 Units Available
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,594
906 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1197 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr
3574 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
3326 sqft
3574 Eagle Ridge Dr Available 07/22/20 Spacious meticulously maintained 3 level colonial - Renters Warehouse proudly presents this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2737 CELESTIAL DRIVE
2737 Celestial Drive, Neabsco, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2421 sqft
Ready to rent. Beautiful home with detached 2 car garage. Features gourmet kitchen w/granite counter tops, gas cooktop and double ovens and table space. Dining room with lovely hardwood floors, crown modeling and chair railing.
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
16618 SPACE MORE CIRCLE
16618 Space More Circle, Neabsco, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2853 sqft
Gorgeous 4 Bedroom Single Family Home With 2 Car Garage in Woodbridge. Beautiful & Spacious House with Large Bedrooms, Walk-in Closets, Granite Counter Tops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Walk-out Basement.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
37 Units Available
Misty Ridge
1989 Delaware Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,376
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,417
849 sqft
Situated in a convenient location just minutes to I-95, Route 1, the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. Units include in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants have access to tennis court and a pool.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Riverside Station Apartments
14110 Big Crest Ln, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,345
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,055
1294 sqft
Gated community overlooking Potomac River. Fully furnished units include in-unit laundry, balcony/patio, walk-in closet and fireplace. Located nearby the train station for easy commutes. Just 4 miles from Potomac Mills Mall and Potomac Town Center.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
The Preserve at Caton's Crossing Apartments
2760 Green Ash Loop, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,482
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1118 sqft
Lovely, inclusive community with gathering room, yoga classes, decked-out fitness center and more. Designer features like built-in bookcases, private garages and modern kitchens. Beautiful pool and lighted basketball court.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
18 Units Available
Bell Stonebridge
14701 River Walk Way, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,584
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1108 sqft
Stylish homes with 9-foot ceilings and upgraded lighting and flooring. Community includes a media room, coffee bar and barbecue areas. Close to all the fun at Stonebridge at Potomac Town Center. Easy access to I-95.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
23 Units Available
Rippon Landing
The Sutton
2300 Vantage Dr, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Both collegiate and K-12 educational institutions are located near this residence. Each unit is recently renovated and has its own fireplace. Community amenities include a media room, garage, clubhouse, swimming pool and yoga.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Potomac Vista
14101 Kristin Ct, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
843 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
965 sqft
You can have it all and make your money really count in these beautiful Woodbridge homes. Hardwood floors and walk-in closets mean true luxury just outside of D.C. Shopping and dining nearby.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Woodbridge Station
1400 Eisenhower Cir, Woodbridge, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,843
1395 sqft
We know what you want in a home. A well-maintained apartment with lots of room. A location close to public transportation. At Woodbridge Station, you'll enjoy the convenience of in-home washers and dryers and more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
24 Units Available
Flats at Neabsco
2701 Neabsco Common Pl, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,512
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1105 sqft
Easy access to I-95. Open floor plans, 24-hour maintenance, a pool and hot tub, and on-site clubhouse and business center are combined with manicured courtyards and modern in-unit conveniences.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
22 Units Available
Stone Pointe Apartments
15001 Potomac Heights Pl, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,416
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1351 sqft
Perfect location for commuters, near I-95 and a VRE commuter station. All units have in-unit laundry and gourmet kitchens with espresso cabinetry and granite countertops. Tenants can take advantage of gym, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
27 Units Available
Kensington Place
2264 York Dr, Marumsco, VA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,557
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,836
1039 sqft
Conveniently located close to Potomac Mills Mall and Metro's Park & Ride. All units feature in-unit laundry, and tenants have access to community putting green, dog park, courtyard and a 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 01:33pm
37 Units Available
Enclave at Potomac Club
15200 Leicestershire St, Woodbridge, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,461
923 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,783
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At this pet-friendly community in Woodbridge, residents have in-unit laundry, extra storage and walk-in closets. These smoke-free apartments at the Enclave at Potomac Club are just minutes from stores and restaurants along Jefferson Davis Highway.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
8 Units Available
Haven Woodbridge
13940 Longwood Manor Ct, Marumsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,330
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
956 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from the Prince William Parkway and I-95. All units have in-unit laundry and a patio or balcony. Tenants also have access to parking and playground.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
964 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
