Last updated June 11 2020 at 10:37 AM

725 Walker Square #1-A - 1

725 Walker Square · (434) 207-6557
Location

725 Walker Square, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fifeville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. Jul 7

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
business center
conference room
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
internet access
Popular Walker Square, where you'll be a short walk or bike ride from dining, shopping, meeting friends on Main Street, the Downtown Mall, UVA Medical Complex, the Corner and UVA Campus.

**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.

Open concept main living area:
• Living room
• Dining area
• Kitchen
• Full size washer and dryer
• Bedroom with 2 closets
• Bathroom with linen closet

Walker Square Amenities:
• Fitness center
• Private pool for residents
• Business center & conference room
• Lounge entertainment area
• Neighborhood park
• 1 Permitted Parking Space + 1 Guest Parking Permit

Lease INCLUDES: Water, High Speed TING Internet, access to business center, clubhouse, pool, work out rooms, trash service and exterior maintenance.

Tenant responsible for: Electric, telephone, monthly HVAC filter changes

NO PETS ALLOWED

APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
• Sorry NO undergraduates
• Credit score of 660 or greater (NO accounts in collections)
• Good employment and previous landlord verification required
• Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount
• Application Fee $40
• Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application
• Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals
• Sorry NO housing vouchers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 have any available units?
725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 have?
Some of 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 does offer parking.
Does 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 has a pool.
Does 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 725 Walker Square #1-A - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
