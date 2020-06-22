725 Walker Square #1-A - 1

Amenities
Popular Walker Square, where you'll be a short walk or bike ride from dining, shopping, meeting friends on Main Street, the Downtown Mall, UVA Medical Complex, the Corner and UVA Campus.
**Click main photo to toggle through all the pictures.
Open concept main living area:
• Living room
• Dining area
• Kitchen
• Full size washer and dryer
• Bedroom with 2 closets
• Bathroom with linen closet
Walker Square Amenities:
• Fitness center
• Private pool for residents
• Business center & conference room
• Lounge entertainment area
• Neighborhood park
• 1 Permitted Parking Space + 1 Guest Parking Permit
Lease INCLUDES: Water, High Speed TING Internet, access to business center, clubhouse, pool, work out rooms, trash service and exterior maintenance.
Tenant responsible for: Electric, telephone, monthly HVAC filter changes
NO PETS ALLOWED
APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:
• Sorry NO undergraduates
• Credit score of 660 or greater (NO accounts in collections)
• Good employment and previous landlord verification required
• Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount
• Application Fee $40
• Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application
• Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals
• Sorry NO housing vouchers