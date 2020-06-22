725 Walker Square #1-A - 1

Amenities

in unit laundry parking gym pool air conditioning clubhouse

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry Property Amenities business center conference room clubhouse gym parking pool guest parking internet access

Popular Walker Square, where you'll be a short walk or bike ride from dining, shopping, meeting friends on Main Street, the Downtown Mall, UVA Medical Complex, the Corner and UVA Campus.



Open concept main living area:

• Living room

• Dining area

• Kitchen

• Full size washer and dryer

• Bedroom with 2 closets

• Bathroom with linen closet



Walker Square Amenities:

• Fitness center

• Private pool for residents

• Business center & conference room

• Lounge entertainment area

• Neighborhood park

• 1 Permitted Parking Space + 1 Guest Parking Permit



Lease INCLUDES: Water, High Speed TING Internet, access to business center, clubhouse, pool, work out rooms, trash service and exterior maintenance.



Tenant responsible for: Electric, telephone, monthly HVAC filter changes



NO PETS ALLOWED



APPLICATION QUALIFYING CRITERIA:

• Sorry NO undergraduates

• Credit score of 660 or greater (NO accounts in collections)

• Good employment and previous landlord verification required

• Gross monthly income should be 3x's the monthly lease rent amount

• Application Fee $40

• Each resident over 18 years old must complete an application

• Renters Insurance is required for the entire lease term and lease renewals

• Sorry NO housing vouchers