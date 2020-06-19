715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D

Amenities

2 Bedroom Condo Available at Walker Square - Beautiful ground level condo available at Walker Square. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Grand plan condo features large living and bedroom spaces. In-unit laundry and space for a large dining table!



Walker Square amenities include: pool, fitness center, clubhouse, parking and more!

Utilities included: internet and trash service.



Apartment is available with or without furnishings. Rent is $1750 per month +$100 for furnished option.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5795274)