Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D

715 Walker Sq · (434) 422-4659
Location

715 Walker Sq, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Fifeville

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1119 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
internet access
2 Bedroom Condo Available at Walker Square - Beautiful ground level condo available at Walker Square. This 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom Grand plan condo features large living and bedroom spaces. In-unit laundry and space for a large dining table!

Walker Square amenities include: pool, fitness center, clubhouse, parking and more!
Utilities included: internet and trash service.

Apartment is available with or without furnishings. Rent is $1750 per month +$100 for furnished option.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5795274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D have any available units?
715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D have?
Some of 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D currently offering any rent specials?
715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D pet-friendly?
No, 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D offer parking?
Yes, 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D does offer parking.
Does 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D have a pool?
Yes, 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D has a pool.
Does 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D have accessible units?
No, 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D does not have accessible units.
Does 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 Walker Sq, Apt #1D does not have units with dishwashers.
