Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

209 Burnet St - Do not miss your opportunity to live in this single family home at The Park at Burnet Commons. This home includes 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, hardwood floors, granite countertops, a rooftop terrace and a finished basement. You can enjoy everything Charlottesville has to offer while living less than a mile from the Downtown Mall. Call our team to schedule a showing.



Visit www.rentwithnest.com for more details!



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4174403)