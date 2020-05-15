All apartments in Charlottesville
Find more places like 1715 RUGBY AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Charlottesville, VA
/
1715 RUGBY AVE
Last updated June 4 2020 at 6:37 AM

1715 RUGBY AVE

1715 Rugby Avenue · (434) 981-5000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Charlottesville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1715 Rugby Avenue, Charlottesville, VA 22903
Barracks Rugby

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1433 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, spacious house in desirable Rugby Ave neighborhood available now! Each room in this house is wonderfully large and full of light. One level living! Interior includes beautiful, open living room with decorative fireplace and built-in's, separate dining room with charming built in corner cabinets, fully equipped kitchen, two large bedrooms that could each serve as a master, depending on preference, one with attached full bath and one with large, newly finished full bath just across the hall. One additional room could serve as a third bedroom or wonderful home office with spectacular views of the beautifully landscaped yard and an attached screened in porch. Exterior has two fully fenced yards/gardens, off back and side of house.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1715 RUGBY AVE have any available units?
1715 RUGBY AVE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Charlottesville, VA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Charlottesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1715 RUGBY AVE have?
Some of 1715 RUGBY AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1715 RUGBY AVE currently offering any rent specials?
1715 RUGBY AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1715 RUGBY AVE pet-friendly?
No, 1715 RUGBY AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Charlottesville.
Does 1715 RUGBY AVE offer parking?
No, 1715 RUGBY AVE does not offer parking.
Does 1715 RUGBY AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1715 RUGBY AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1715 RUGBY AVE have a pool?
No, 1715 RUGBY AVE does not have a pool.
Does 1715 RUGBY AVE have accessible units?
No, 1715 RUGBY AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1715 RUGBY AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1715 RUGBY AVE has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1715 RUGBY AVE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeside
200 Lake Club Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Avemore
1540 Avemore Ln
Charlottesville, VA 22911
Granite Park
2407 Peyton Dr
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Fifth Street Place
411 Afton Pond Ct
Charlottesville, VA 22902
Arden Place
1810 Arden Creek Lane
Charlottesville, VA 22901
Six Hundred West Main
600 West Main Street
Charlottesville, VA 22903
Burnet on Elliott
114 Elliott Avenue
Charlottesville, VA 22902
North Woods At The Four Seasons
2210 Clubhouse Way
Charlottesville, VA 22901

Similar Pages

Charlottesville 1 BedroomsCharlottesville 2 Bedrooms
Charlottesville Apartments with ParkingCharlottesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Charlottesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Harrisonburg, VAFarmville, VACulpeper, VA
Lake of the Woods, VAPantops, VAMassanetta Springs, VA
Fishersville, VAHollymead, VACrozet, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North DowntownRidge St.
Johnson Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Piedmont Virginia Community CollegeLongwood University
James Madison University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity