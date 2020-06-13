/
3 bedroom apartments
91 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA
3103 Bridgewater Drive
3103 Bridgewater Drive, Carrollton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1663 sqft
3103 Bridgewater Drive Available 07/01/20 Great 3 bedroom condo with pools and clubhouse privileges - Large single-level 3 bedroom, 2 bath condo with a sunroom or office with French doors and a great view of the pond.
145 Liberty Way
145 Liberty Way, Carrollton, VA
Stunning three story home in highly sought after Founders Pointe neighborhood. This home features a spacious gourmet kitchen w/ custom cabinets, granite countertops, wine cooler, and stainless steel appliances. Large master suite w/ private bath.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
8796 Adams Drive
8796 Adams Drive, Suffolk, VA
This beautiful property is located in the Sleepy Lake area of Suffolk, the neighborhood really lives up to it's name! Built in 2003, this single family home offers almost 3000 sqft of living space! The property is also packed with amenities
Results within 5 miles of Carrollton
104 Williamson Park Lane
104 Williamson Park Lane, Benns Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
Stunning, large three bedroom home in one of the newest developments in Smithfield. Enjoy the community pool or jog on running trails. Home has been beautifully maintained and is close to all bases, shipyard and Smithfield Foods.
Nansemond
2105 Soundings Crescent Court
2105 Soundings Crescent Circle, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2070 sqft
BEAUITFUL TOWNHOME IN THE HEART OF HARBOUR VIEW. LUXURIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH A MASTER BEDROOM THAT HAS A SPA LIKE BATH. PLENTY OF SPACE TO STRETCH OUT AND ENTERTAIN.
117 Williamson Park Lane
117 Williamson Park Lane, Benns Church, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2046 sqft
Don't miss this luxury home in Townes at Benn's Grant! Large foyer! Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, and open to dining space! Spacious bedrooms! Master suite with walk-in closet and beautiful master
Sleepy Hole
3009 Catterick Cv
3009 Catterick Cove, Suffolk, VA
This gorgeous home in desired Kempton Park boast Lots of Upgrades! Large fenced backyard in a cul-de-sac perfect for entertaining, wood laminate floors, spacious kitchen w/custom tall cabinets, center island, new appliances, brick paved patio,
Nansemond
1010 Skiffs Landing Lane
1010 Skiffs Landing Ln, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2070 sqft
Charming attached brick home located in the Harbour View area of Suffolk. This property has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths, beautiful wood floors, and a comfortable kitchen with lots of cabinetry.
Sleepy Hole
2924 Ames Cove Drive
2924 Ames Cove Drive, Suffolk, VA
Spacious ranch home, new vinyl in kitchen, bedrooms just painted, some new carpet, bonus room over garage, minutes from I-664, Joint Forces, tunnel to N.N./Langley.
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1393 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Churchland West
Towne Point Landing
3802 Towne Point Rd, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
878 sqft
Towne Point Landing Apartments offer spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes located in Churchland neighborhood of Portsmouth, Virginia, only seconds from the Harbour View area of Suffolk, Virginia.
Preston Trails
6617 Bickford Lane, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$989
934 sqft
Quiet community in Chesapeake with dog park, grilling area, pool and playground. All units have laundry hookups, patio/balcony and dishwashers. Garden apartments and townhomes available. Pet-friendly.
Farmington
Axis PTC
1850 Merchant Ln, Hampton, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,376
1435 sqft
Now is the time to make Axis at PTC Apartments, Peninsula Town Center’s newest urban lifestyle community, your new home.
Churchland Square
7041 Kenny Ln, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Churchland Square Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Find your new home at Churchland Square Apartments.
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1224 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Deer Park
Kingstowne
500 Oscar Loop, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,192
1450 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Live life your way when you live at Kingstowne Apartments & Townhomes.
Edgefield
Edgefield Apartments
5699 Craneybrook Ln, Portsmouth, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1150 sqft
Welcome home to Edgefield Apartments, located in Portsmouth, Virginia! Stop by Edgefield Apartments today to find the perfect place to call home! Our community offers relaxing and comfortable one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1118 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Farmington
Farmington
249 Albany Drive
249 Albany Drive, Hampton, VA
This home located in Benjamin's Landing could be yours! -Features 4 Bedrooms & 2.
Nansemond
5221 Winery Dr.
5221 Winery Drive, Chesapeake, VA
5221 Winery Dr. Available 08/01/20 Pughsville Crossing - Beautiful four bedroom home on a large corner lot.
151 Squire Reach
151 Squire, Suffolk, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
Spacious Kings Landing Townhouse with Garage - Property Id: 119507 Nice townhome with spacious living rm with fireplace, upstairs laundry, master bedroom with master suite with double vanity and jetted tub.
Wythe
376 Dewey Ave
376 Dewey Avenue, Hampton, VA
376 Dewey Ave - Charming 5 bedroom and 1.5 bath home, with hardwood floors. Front porch, and a cover back porch with a fenced in back yard. (RLNE5831205)
Sleepy Hole
1002 Windward Ln
1002 Windward Lane, Suffolk, VA
1002 Windward Ln Available 07/01/20 BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY - BEAUTIFUL HOME - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM 3.5 BATH HOME IN WONDERFUL HARBOUR BREEZE ESTATES. 3,321 SQFT OF OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN. HUGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/APPLIANCES & ISLAND.