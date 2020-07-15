/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:24 PM
27 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Carrollton, VA
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
410 Marsh Hawk Trail
410 Marsh Hawk Trail, Carrollton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1426 sqft
Fabulous Condo in Eagle Harbor!! 2 Master Suites with walk-in closets and large adjoining loft! Large family room, kitchen with breakfast bar and separate formal dining.
Results within 1 mile of Carrollton
1 of 50
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12478 Titus Cove Landing
12478 Titus Cove Landing, Isle of Wight County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1875 sqft
If you are looking for privacy and love nature, then this is the cottage for you! Tucked into the woods is where this home sits. Enjoy sitting out on the deck listening to the birds.
Results within 10 miles of Carrollton
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
$
12 Units Available
Deer Park
Compass at City Center
502 Waters Edge Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1080 sqft
Convenient location near Jefferson Avenue/Rte. 143. Apartment features washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and private balcony. Amenities of this pet-friendly community include on-site pool, athletic courts and 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
Palmer
Venture Apartments in Tech Center
685 Hogan Dr, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1118 sqft
Sleek homes with custom finishes and large windows. Residents get access to a gym, pool and game room. Easy access to I-64. Near Kiln Creek Park if you need to relax.
Verified
1 of 53
Last updated July 15 at 06:19 PM
15 Units Available
Watkins
Meridian Parkside
1400 Summitt Ln, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,309
1129 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with luxury finishes and large living areas. Located just minutes away from I-64, Ft. Eustis, and shops and dining. Community has pool and fitness center.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 06:07 PM
31 Units Available
Coliseum Central
Monticello at Town Center
100 Monticello Mews, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1139 sqft
Interstate 64 and the Coliseum Crossing Shopping Center are each only moments away from this luxury property. Community offers yoga, concierge, garage parking and coffee bar. Units have fireplaces, walk-in closets and washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 06:22 PM
10 Units Available
Palmer
Waverton Impressions
501 Coral Key Pl, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1086 sqft
Nearby I-64 offers easy access to Victory Crossing Shopping Center and various entertainment options. Amenities include a pool, clubhouse and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments have spacious floorplans and beautiful balconies.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Nansemond
Hampton Roads Crossing
2019 Barclay Place, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1040 sqft
Apartments for rent in Suffolk, VA just got more exciting. Hampton Roads Crossing offers luxury apartments that you will want to call home.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
$
13 Units Available
Downtown Newport News
Liberty
3201 Washington Ave, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$775
696 sqft
Take A Virtual Tour Today! Are you ready for affordable luxury without the commute? Our brand new community is located in the heart of Newport News and is only steps away from the new Apprentice School, Newport News Shipbuilding and City Hall and
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
18 Units Available
Deer Park
Chesapeake Bay
550 St Michaels Way, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
1004 sqft
These apartments are just a stone's throw from Newport News, Virginia and offer lifestyle amenities including onsite fitness centers and swimming pools, pet-friendly units, and private balconies.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
22 Units Available
Bainbridge 3200
3200 Prices Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,664
1142 sqft
Within walking distance of shops and restaurants. Also just minutes from I-664 and I-164. Floor plans feature fully-equipped kitchens and private patios or balconies. Leisure amenities include a swimming pool and outdoor club room.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 08:51 PM
12 Units Available
Palmer
Tech Center Square
128 Jefferson Point Ln, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
933 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
2 Units Available
Western Branch North
3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow
3341 Clover Meadows Dr, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
960 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3341 Clover Meadow Dr. - Clover Meadow in Chesapeake. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmington
18 Rosebriar Place
18 Rose Briar Pl, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1262 sqft
18 Rosebriar Place Available 07/21/20 - 2-Story Townhouse with 1,262 Sq. Ft. 2 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom with Living room, Dining area and Spacious Kitchen.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Nansemond
6246 Heather Glen Drive
6246 Heather Glen Drive, Suffolk, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1600 sqft
SPACIOUS , WELL LIT TOWNHOUSE ON A WIDE CORNER LOT. END UNIT WITH SPACIOUS EAT-IN TILED KITCHEN. BOUNTIFUL CABINET SPACE. WELL MAINTAINED HOME WITH NEW LVT FLOORING AND CERAMIC DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET AND CERAMIC UPSTAIRS.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3341 Clover Meadow Drive
3341 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
960 sqft
1ST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN WESTERN BRANCH. BRAND NEW PAINT THROUGHTOUT. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. MINUTES TO INTERSTATE. TENANT MUST ALLOW FOR AUTO DEDUCT FROM CHECKING FOR RENT.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent
3208 Yellow Pine Crescent, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1020 sqft
Townhome for Rent in Western Branch. 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath. Living & Dining Rooms. Fenced back yard. Small cul-de-sac neighborhood off Taylor Rd near YMCA. Tenant pays water and electric.
1 of 10
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
31 Willow Bend Ct
31 Willow Bend Ct, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$905
1000 sqft
Each apartment is equipped with modern kitchen appliances including a dishwasher and garbage disposal. The laundry area houses full-size washer and dryer hook ups.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Farmington
5 Salt Marsh Quay
5 Salt Marsh Quay, Hampton, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1120 sqft
WEEKLY RENTAL !!! $400 a Week! 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! Townhouse, 2 Story Fully furnished town home for corporate or short term rentals, cable and WiFi. Appliances include Electric Range, Refrigerator, Stove. Fenced in patio area.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 04:19 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
2807 Cardiff Lane
2807 Cardiff Lane, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1496 sqft
ROOMY TOWNHOUSE WITH TWO MASTER SUITES, LOCATED IN SOUGHT AFTER POINT ELIZABETH. OPEN FLOOR PLAN , FIREPLACE, AND COMES WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDING WASHER AND DRYER. VERY CLEAN AND HAS A PRIVATE BACK FENCED BACKYARD.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3343 Clover Meadows Drive
3343 Clover Meadows Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
960 sqft
2 BED 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN WESTERN BRANCH. 2ND FLOOR UNIT. OPEN LIVING SPACE WITH VAULTED CEILING. KITCHEN WITH PANTRY AND LARGE ISLAND. SECURITY SYSTEM. RESERVED PARKING SPACE AND OFF STREET VISITOR PARKING.
1 of 4
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Peachtree
3 Peachtree Court
3 Peachtree Court, Portsmouth, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Well maintained Churchland area Townhome offering 2br, 1.5 Baths, fireplace, washer & dryer, sand fenced back yard. Near public transportation lines, schools and interstate highways. Currently occupied but will be available for move in on 6/1/2020.
1 of 10
Last updated April 10 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
North Newport News
614 North Avenue
614 North Avenue, Newport News, VA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1159 sqft
2 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Newport News. Fenced backyard. Centrally located with easy access to interstates, shopping, and all bases in the Hampton Roads Area.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 06:49 PM
1 Unit Available
Western Branch North
3420 Clover Road
3420 Clover Road, Chesapeake, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
960 sqft
3420 Clover Road Available 08/10/20 CLOVER MEADOWS - 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, second floor condo. Wood burning fireplace. Skylight, Master bedroom with full bath. No smoking in unit. No pets. Available 8/10/20. (RLNE3275528)