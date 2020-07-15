/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 8:37 AM
53 Studio Apartments for rent in Burke, VA
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
9300-F OLD KEENE MILL RD
9300 Old Keene Mill Rd, Burke, VA
Studio
$1,500
Cathedral ceilings, spectacular views and lots of natural sunlight for you to consume while working in the open space. Storage, kitchenette and offices. Bathroom in suite. Office on 2nd floor. No elevator.
Results within 5 miles of Burke
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:20 AM
39 Units Available
Merrifield
Modera Mosaic
2911 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,711
533 sqft
Modern studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in the heart of Merrifield's Mosaic District. Walkable access to dining and retail, or stay home and enjoy community sauna, pool and game room. All this and pet friendly!
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 04:41 AM
21 Units Available
Fairchase
4411 Dixie Hill Rd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,518
488 sqft
Near Fairfax Corner Mall and EagleBank Arena, featuring patios and balconies with in-unit laundry. Soaring 9-foot ceilings with walk-in closets. Granite countertops in the kitchen. Modern courtyards with grills for outdoor fun.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
9 Units Available
The Parliaments
7409 Eastmoreland Rd, Annandale, VA
Studio
$1,362
742 sqft
Located inside the Beltway. Hi-rise or garden-style units with hardwood floors, walk-in closets and extra storage. All-inclusive rent. Outdoor living features pool and playground area. Gym. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 14 at 12:32 PM
$
40 Units Available
Merrifield
Avalon Mosaic
2987 District Ave, Merrifield, VA
Studio
$1,665
540 sqft
Chic, modern apartments adjacent to Fairfax Plaza for shopping and entertainment. High-end fitness center, pool and pet-friendly living. Gourmet kitchens, fireplaces and hardwood floors are stunning.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
15 Units Available
Woodlee Terrace
12525 Gordon Blvd, Woodbridge, VA
Studio
$1,212
323 sqft
Friendly apartment community situated off Route 123. Close to Potomac Mills and Occoquan Bay National Wildlife Reserve. Select apartments feature views of the Occoquan River. Fitness center and business center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 91
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
$
134 Units Available
Scout on the Circle
9450 Fairfax Blvd, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,800
628 sqft
Discover bright, spacious apartments with smart style and artistic flair. This is where convenience meets connectivity, where life meets style.
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
6128 BRANDON AVE #220
6128 Brandon Avenue, Springfield, VA
Studio
$29,722
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 6128 BRANDON AVE #220 in Springfield. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
2970 CHAIN BRIDGE ROAD OAKTON, VA 21224 RD #G
2970 Chain Bridge Road, Oakton, VA
Studio
$2,340
Professional space in the heart of downtown Oakton, Virginia.
Results within 10 miles of Burke
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 06:37 AM
$
25 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Mason at Van Dorn
140 S Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,198
496 sqft
The Landmark Mall. An on-site coffee bar. Walking distance to downtown Alexandria. Steps away from DC. All this and more can be yours at EOS 21, Alexandria living for the 21st Century.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 06:34 AM
$
35 Units Available
Fort Belvoir
Belvoir Square
9142 Richmond Hwy, Fort Belvoir, VA
Studio
$1,765
611 sqft
Luxury green living apartments in prime location. Units include stainless steel appliances and fireplace. Community offers 24-hour gym, game room, pool, business center and valet service. Quick access to two Metro stations and highways.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 06:29 AM
13 Units Available
Falls Church
Merrill House Apartments
210 E Fairfax St, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,339
509 sqft
Elegant apartments in a smoke-free community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, spacious living areas, walk-in closets, carpeting and central AC/heat. Community offers pool, picnic area and BBQ. Near parks, attractions and transit.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
10 Units Available
Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,200
340 sqft
This modern community is minutes from the area's shops and dining. Located in historic Old Town Alexandria. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clothes care center, full concierge services and a yoga room. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
$
57 Units Available
Falls Church
Falls Green
501 Roosevelt Boulevard, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,330
521 sqft
Find fresh inspiration at Falls Green, a natural haven in the City of Falls Church. Planted primely between Tysons and the District, Falls Green apartments are simply a shuttle ride to the East Falls Church Metro and within minutes of I-66.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
12 Units Available
Monticello Falls Church
7400 Parkwood Ct, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,235
364 sqft
This luxury community includes units with new kitchens, ample closet space and large picture windows. Residents can take advantage of clubhouse, fitness center and wade-in pool. Located close to the Capital Beltway Outer Loop.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
27 Units Available
The Graham
5021 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,160
448 sqft
Convenient location for commuters, situated off I-395 and close to Mark Center Transit Station. Luxury units in community offer steel appliances, new windows and keyless entry. Residents can take advantage of gym, pool and tennis.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
$
24 Units Available
The Stratford at Southern Towers
4901 Seminary Rd, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,070
453 sqft
Welcome to The Stratford at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 at Seminary Road The Stratford is located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
20 Units Available
Sherwood at Southern Towers
5001 Seminary Road, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,095
453 sqft
Welcome to Sherwood at Southern Towers in Alexandria, VA! Just off of I-395 in Alexandria, Sherwood is conveniently located in Southern Towers, which is right across the street from the Mark Center Transit Station.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
23 Units Available
Lake Barcroft
Munson Hill Towers
6129 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church, VA
Studio
$1,375
559 sqft
Luxury community within a short drive of Tyson's Corner and D.C. Community amenities include concierge service, a business center, on-site recycling, a pool and playground. Homes offer large closets and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
35 Units Available
Camden Fairfax Corner
4245 Summit Corner Dr, Fairfax, VA
Studio
$1,489
725 sqft
Just steps from Fairfax Corner, a modern mall with upscale shops. Stainless steel appliances, built-in washer and dryer and garage parking. Close to two major freeways so local travel is easy.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 15 at 03:32 AM
28 Units Available
North Central
Ovation at Park Crest
8231 Crestwood Heights Dr, McLean, VA
Studio
$1,579
605 sqft
Plush apartments feature stainless steel appliances, private balconies and granite counters. Located minutes away from the Silver Line, it offers easy commute in and out of the neighborhood.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
11 Units Available
London Park Apartments
Key Towers Apartments
6060 Tower Ct, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,225
733 sqft
High-rise living, minutes from downtown Alexandria and Washington, DC. Pet-friendly and smoke-free, with spacious rooms and bay windows. Luxury penthouses available. Kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and 24-hour gym and laundry.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
43 Units Available
Larchmont Village Apartments West
Brookdale at Mark Center Apartment Homes
1400 N Beauregard St, Alexandria, VA
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
Just off I-395 in Alexandria, within walking distance of Dora Kelley Nature Park. Multiple floor plans, including units with dens. Gas ranges, hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
$
32 Units Available
North Central
Highgate at the Mile
7915 Jones Branch Dr, Tysons Corner, VA
Studio
$1,551
617 sqft
Studio to two-bedroom floor plans with energy-efficient appliances and granite counters. Luxury community amenities include an elevated pool deck and landscaped courtyard. Walking trail connects to Tyson Corner Metro and more.
Similar Pages
Burke 1 BedroomsBurke 2 BedroomsBurke 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBurke 3 BedroomsBurke 3 BedroomsBurke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with BalconyBurke Apartments with GarageBurke Apartments with Garage
Burke Apartments with GymBurke Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBurke Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBurke Apartments with ParkingBurke Apartments with ParkingBurke Apartments with PoolBurke Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VAMantua, VACoral Hills, MDIndian Head, MDBuckhall, VASouth Kensington, MDLoudoun Valley Estates, VA