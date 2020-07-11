54 Apartments for rent in Burke Centre, VA with move-in specials
Situated on nearly 2000 acres, Burke Centre VA is like a private oasis with city like amenities with a small-town feel.
Burke Centre is a census-designated place within Fairfax County, VA. However, it is a unique town in that it is a planned residential community. Although it may be in a residential community, residents are just minutes from great food, shopping and entertainment. In fact, there are several excellent eateries embedded within the planned community for those who want to stay close to home. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Burke Centre apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Burke Centre apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.