Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking guest parking oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking guest parking

Beautiful town home close to everything. Three bedrooms, three full baths (2 upper level, 1 lower level) plus a main level half bath. Huge kitchen and eating area plus separate living/dining room combination. Family room, den/office, and laundry on lower level. Pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit and rent. Two assigned parking spaces plus loads of visitor parking. Available Dec 1.