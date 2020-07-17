112 Poplar Creek Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated pool table

Secluded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Close to A Public Boat Launch - This rental home located in Bracey, Virginia has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living room, front porch, rear deck in a secluded area. The kitchen is large with plenty of cabinet space and room for a table. The home is furnished and the dining room offers a table that will have 6 chairs (not in photos) and a hutch. The large living room has a small couch with plenty of room for your own furniture or a pool table. The bedrooms have queen sized beds. There is plenty of parking space available for your cars, boats and even a 30 AMP hookup for an RV. The basement will be closed off to tenant usage for owner storage/renovation.



Approved tenant will be required to connect electric and propane. Approved pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Contact us with pet information before applying.



