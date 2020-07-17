All apartments in Brunswick County
Find more places like 112 Poplar Creek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Brunswick County, VA
/
112 Poplar Creek Rd
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

112 Poplar Creek Rd

112 Poplar Creek Road · (434) 955-1114
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

112 Poplar Creek Road, Brunswick County, VA 23919

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 112 Poplar Creek Rd · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool table
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool table
Secluded 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Home Close to A Public Boat Launch - This rental home located in Bracey, Virginia has 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large living room, front porch, rear deck in a secluded area. The kitchen is large with plenty of cabinet space and room for a table. The home is furnished and the dining room offers a table that will have 6 chairs (not in photos) and a hutch. The large living room has a small couch with plenty of room for your own furniture or a pool table. The bedrooms have queen sized beds. There is plenty of parking space available for your cars, boats and even a 30 AMP hookup for an RV. The basement will be closed off to tenant usage for owner storage/renovation.

Approved tenant will be required to connect electric and propane. Approved pets will be considered with a non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Contact us with pet information before applying.

In an effort to protect the safety and well-being of our agents, our company policy requires all perspective applicants to complete a Rental Application prior to any property being shown. For more information & to see all available properties please visit our website at www.LeaseWithEXIT.com

(RLNE5874707)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 Poplar Creek Rd have any available units?
112 Poplar Creek Rd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 112 Poplar Creek Rd have?
Some of 112 Poplar Creek Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 Poplar Creek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
112 Poplar Creek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 Poplar Creek Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 112 Poplar Creek Rd is pet friendly.
Does 112 Poplar Creek Rd offer parking?
Yes, 112 Poplar Creek Rd offers parking.
Does 112 Poplar Creek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 112 Poplar Creek Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 Poplar Creek Rd have a pool?
No, 112 Poplar Creek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 112 Poplar Creek Rd have accessible units?
No, 112 Poplar Creek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 112 Poplar Creek Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 Poplar Creek Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 112 Poplar Creek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 112 Poplar Creek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 112 Poplar Creek Rd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCRichmond, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAWake Forest, NCShort Pump, VARocky Mount, NCColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VA
Bon Air, VAManchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAshland, VABrandermill, VAFarmville, VASouth Hill, VAPrince George, VABellwood, VARockwood, VATuckahoe, VA
Oxford, NCNashville, NCSandston, VAEast Highland Park, VALakeside, VADumbarton, VATarboro, NCInnsbrook, VAWyndham, VARolesville, NCZebulon, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Longwood UniversityUniversity of Richmond
Meredith CollegeNorth Carolina State University at Raleigh
Southeastern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity