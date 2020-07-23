All apartments in Botetourt County
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:06 AM

2112 Fringer Trail

2112 Fringer Trail · (540) 989-4556
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

2112 Fringer Trail, Botetourt County, VA 24066

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2112 Fringer Trail · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2302 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
2112 Fringer Trail Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home W/Pool in Buchanan - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on over 5 acres of land. Enjoy the spring weather from the rocking chair front porch, or relax out back in the screen porch or by the above ground swimming pool. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with island. Office on main floor. Large master suite with walk-in closet, sunken tub, and dual vanity sinks. Lots of storage in basement. Pet friendly.

Pet deposit $350
Monthly pet rent $50 a month

Buchanan Elementary
Central Academy Middle
James River High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2112 Fringer Trail have any available units?
2112 Fringer Trail has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2112 Fringer Trail have?
Some of 2112 Fringer Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2112 Fringer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
2112 Fringer Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2112 Fringer Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 2112 Fringer Trail is pet friendly.
Does 2112 Fringer Trail offer parking?
No, 2112 Fringer Trail does not offer parking.
Does 2112 Fringer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2112 Fringer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2112 Fringer Trail have a pool?
Yes, 2112 Fringer Trail has a pool.
Does 2112 Fringer Trail have accessible units?
No, 2112 Fringer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 2112 Fringer Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 2112 Fringer Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2112 Fringer Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 2112 Fringer Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
