2112 Fringer Trail Available 05/01/20 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home W/Pool in Buchanan - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home on over 5 acres of land. Enjoy the spring weather from the rocking chair front porch, or relax out back in the screen porch or by the above ground swimming pool. Living room, dining room, eat-in kitchen with island. Office on main floor. Large master suite with walk-in closet, sunken tub, and dual vanity sinks. Lots of storage in basement. Pet friendly.



Pet deposit $350

Monthly pet rent $50 a month



Buchanan Elementary

Central Academy Middle

James River High



