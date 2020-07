Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher furnished hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities business center car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly 24hr maintenance basketball court cc payments coffee bar conference room dog park e-payments fire pit game room new construction package receiving shuffle board trash valet

A Lifestyle of Luxury



Discover a new standard of living at the Reserve at Daleville luxury apartment community! The Reserve at Daleville offers state-of-the-art community amenities and apartment features unmatched by any in the area. Enjoy an elegantly appointed community clubhouse, a resort-style saltwater pool, state-of-the-art fitness center, spacious apartments with patios and garages, as well as award-winning staff and maintenance, and so much more! You will soon realize the Reserve at Daleville is setting a new standard of living!