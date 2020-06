Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Stunning, large three bedroom home in one of the newest developments in Smithfield. Enjoy the community pool or jog on running trails. Home has been beautifully maintained and is close to all bases, shipyard and Smithfield Foods. Live the Smithfield life - small town living close to the city! Home is for sale or rent.