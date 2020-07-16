/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 16 2020 at 1:00 AM
23 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ashland, VA
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
4 Units Available
Ashland Towne Square
204 Kings Arms Street, Ashland, VA
1 Bedroom
$940
761 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ashland Towne Square in Ashland. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
410
410 Arlington Street, Ashland, VA
1 Bedroom
$3,250
685 sqft
Fully furnished turnkey luxury home Sojourn Stylish 1 Bedroom Arlington
Results within 5 miles of Ashland
1 of 16
Last updated July 16 at 01:55 AM
1 Unit Available
830 Brassie Lane #H - H
830 Brassie Lane, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
890 sqft
This Beautiful condo features 1 bedroom, 1 bath, and a spacious open living area to entertain. The living room has access to a relaxing outdoor patio, which offers an additional storage closet. The kitchen has refrigerator, stove,dishwasher.
Results within 10 miles of Ashland
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
15 Units Available
The Estates at Horsepen
1 Drayson Way, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
842 sqft
The Estates at Horsepen, an award-winning apartment community in Richmond, Virginia, provides an inspired blend of modern living and world-class amenities. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
14 Units Available
The Village at Horsepen
6701 Dartmouth Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
589 sqft
The Village at Horsepen is an award winning Richmond Area Apartment Community. Conveniently located near Libbie Mill-Midtown, Bon Secours St.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 16 at 12:10 AM
7 Units Available
Dumbarton
Carriage Club Apartments
7098 Fernwood St, Dumbarton, VA
1 Bedroom
$845
842 sqft
Close to I-64 and I-295, these homes feature hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and energy-efficient appliances. Common amenities include a dog park, poolside grills, a tennis court, and a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
44 Units Available
Laurel
The Villages at West Laurel
5541 Olde West Ct, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,047
704 sqft
Villages at West Laurel apartment homes offer one, two, and three bedroom homes for rent in Richmond, VA. Villages at West Laurel is conveniently nestled in Western Henrico less than 5 minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated July 15 at 10:30 PM
$
25 Units Available
The Trails at Short Pump
3900 Acadia Ln, Short Pump, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
750 sqft
The Trails at Short Pump is an upscale apartment community in Richmond, Virginia. We are conveniently located near I-295, I-64, and Rt.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
21 Units Available
Penstock Quarter Apartments
5001 Libbie Mill East Boulevard, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
645 sqft
Penstock Quarter Apartments has options for immediate move ins! The leasing office is located on the first floor of the apartment community at 5001 Libbie Mill East Blvd, Suite 120.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Tuckahoe Creek
1500 Honey Grove Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
797 sqft
Welcome home to Tuckahoe Creek Apartments! Situated on 29 acres in Richmond’s West End, our pet-friendly homes are surrounded by beautifully landscaped areas and tree-lined walkways.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
9 Units Available
Broadmoor Apartment Homes
9475 W Broad St, Henrico County, VA
1 Bedroom
$937
705 sqft
Join us at the newly renovated Broadmoor Apartment Homes in Henrico, Virginia.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
7 Units Available
Laurel
Maple Springs Apartments
5624 Maple Run Ln, Laurel, VA
1 Bedroom
$806
554 sqft
Close to Interstates 64, 95, 295 and 288 for easy commuting. Apartment homes have spacious kitchens, closet space and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym, hot tub and pool, sand volleyball and a nature trail.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
9 Units Available
Copper Spring
3301 Coppermill Trace, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$980
700 sqft
Residential community near Legacy at Mayland and I-64, with quick access to Downtown Richmond. Open units with fully equipped kitchens, private patios/balconies, ceiling fans, Palladian windows, and large bathroom vanities.
Verified
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
Copper Mill Apartments
3400 Coppermill Trce, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,157
697 sqft
Located just minutes away from West Broad Street and I-64 with easy access to shopping and dining. Landscaped community with large pool and poolside fire pit. Units have private patio/balcony.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
19 Units Available
Innsbrook
Colonial Village at Hampton Glen
4118 Whitford Cir, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,168
648 sqft
Located near I-64 and local shopping. On-site cardio and strength center, basketball court, play area, and tennis court. Updated interiors feature new kitchens and flooring, wood-burning fireplaces, and large patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
8 Units Available
Hickory Creek
2344 Hickory Creek Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$954
830 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Richmond and close to shopping and dining. Units have in-home laundry, walk-in closets and extra storage space. Tenants have access to tennis court, sauna, pool and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
$
63 Units Available
Innsbrook
Innslake Place
4245 Innslake Dr, Innsbrook, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,034
647 sqft
Introducing Innslake Place, a luxury apartment community, located in the newly reinvented urban center of Innsbrook.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
3 Units Available
The Meadows Apartments
1300 Meadowfield Ln, Glen Allen, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,110
720 sqft
Step inside The Meadows and you will immediately be surrounded by our stately brick construction and beautifully landscaped grounds. We are located one block from I-295 and I-95 which is quick access for any commuter.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
8 Units Available
River Vista Apartments
1500 Forest Run Dr, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$960
635 sqft
Near J. Sargeant Reynolds Community College and Downtown Richmond. Recently renovated with fireplace, walk-in closets and updated appliances. On-site pool, playground, business center, dog park and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
3 Units Available
Brookdale Apartments
9027 Horrigan Ct, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$874
432 sqft
Take a Virtual Tour Now! Brookdale Apartments in Henrico, VA are anything but ordinary.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
6 Units Available
Laurel
Millspring Commons
9318 Tarheel Ter, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,234
700 sqft
Minutes from Dumbarton Elementary School. Recently renovated with updated appliances. On-site amenities include a 24-hour gym, playground and pool. Just minutes from I-64, I-295 and I-95.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
6 Units Available
The Shannon Townhomes
628 Windomere Ave, Richmond, VA
1 Bedroom
$850
650 sqft
Tucked away along beautiful, tree-lined streets; The Shannon Townhomes offers the best of both worlds in Richmond. Experience our neighborhood charm while taking advantage of our convenient location.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
14019 West Patrick Henry Road
14019 West Patrick Henry Road, Hanover County, VA
1 Bedroom
$900
1248 sqft
This home is known as the "Pungo House" built in the 1930's and moved here to its rural setting. It is a unique home featuring a living room and kitchen downstairs with bedroom and bath upstairs. Basement has washer and dryer.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Richmond, VAFredericksburg, VAPetersburg, VAChester, VAShort Pump, VAColonial Heights, VAHopewell, VAGlen Allen, VAMechanicsville, VALaurel, VABon Air, VA
Manchester, VAMeadowbrook, VAAquia Harbour, VABrandermill, VADumbarton, VAInnsbrook, VASandston, VABellwood, VAStafford Courthouse, VAFalmouth, VASpotsylvania Courthouse, VA