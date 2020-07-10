/
apartments with washer dryer
62 Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
19 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,285
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
950 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
3 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,340
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
990 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 11 at 12:36am
1 Unit Available
Arbor Grove Apartments & Townhomes
100 Timberlake St, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
882 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Homes with spacious walk-in closets, full-size washers, and well-equipped kitchens. Common amenities include a dog park, a playground, and a swimming pool. Minutes away from I-95 and downtown Fredericksburg.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 11 at 12:06am
10 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,445
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1110 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
109 MUNSONS HILL COURT
109 Munsons Hill Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1740 sqft
Welcome Home! As soon as you enter this home you can see the rec room with sliding glass doors to the fully fenced in back yard.
1 of 24
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
511 HATCHERS RUN COURT
511 Hatchers Run Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1680 sqft
Beautiful end unit garage TH with all 3 levels about ground. Two story foyer, open floor plan. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and SS appliances. New SS dish washer. Master Bath with large tub and separate shower. W/I closet.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
402 MUNSONS HILL COURT
402 Munsons Hill Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2072 sqft
This charming townhome is minutes away from I-95, Jefferson Davis Highway and Marine Corps base Quantico.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
41 SMOKEWOOD COURT
41 Smokewood Court, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
611 sqft
Conveniently located in North Stafford, minutes to Quantico, FBI, Shopping and Restaurants. Newer carpet and paint throughout. Kitchen has Stainless Steel appliances and Corian counters. Private Balcony with secure storage area.
1 of 41
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
4 YOSEMITE RIDGE
4 Yosemite Ridge, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
3076 sqft
Build beautiful family memories in this move in ready single family home, waiting for you to occupy it.
1 of 41
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Hampton Oaks
101 Sterling Ct.
101 Sterling Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2476 sqft
4 BEDROOM TOWNHOUSE. MASTER BEDROOM WITH FIREPLACE - STAFFORD - Quiet and spacious 3 level end-unit townhouse with loft in master bedroom. Large open living/dining room.
1 of 7
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
108 TORBERT LOOP
108 Torbert Loop, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1902 sqft
Fabulous 3 Finished Levels 4 BED ROOM 3 FULL BATH townhouse in Stone River. Open main floor plan, Showing Hardwood & Oversized Shower in Master Bath. Updated Large Kitchen, Upgraded & Large Master bedroom & Big Walk in Closet.
1 of 25
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
105 SEASPRAY TERRACE
105 Seaspray Terrace, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2247 sqft
THIS HOME IS IN POPULAR PORT AQUIA IN STAFFORD! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS, MORE THAN 2000+ FINISHED SQ FT. AVAILABLE NOW! GOURMET KITCHEN W /42 INCH CABINETS, DECK, GLEAMING HARDWOODS, LUXURY MASTER SUITE W/FULL BATH- SEPARATE TUB/SHOWER.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Kings Crest Drive
1003 Kings Crest Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2082 sqft
MINUTES TO QUANTICO - UPDATED 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE - This clean and freshly painted townhouse is only a few minutes to Quantico main gate. This 4 bedroom (4th bedroom in basement is NTC), 3.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
104 Blackgum Ct
104 Blackgum Ct, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2616 sqft
Beautiful 3 level town home in the amazing Embrey Mill neighborhood. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops, espresso cabinets and stunning back splash. Elegant hardwood floors throughout main level.
1 of 31
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
200 Buckingham Lane#102
200 Buckingham Lane, Stafford County, VA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A Commuter's Dream Location! - A Commuter's Dream Location & Within Your Budget In North Stafford! Wall-To-Wall Carpeting & Neutral Decor.
1 of 61
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1017 Bayview Overlook
1017 Bayview Overlook, Stafford County, VA
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2352 sqft
Gorgeous and Spacious 5 bedroom brick colonial located in cul de sac! Back yard has over 2 acres of wooded land and boosts a large deck and patio making it perfect to enjoy the amazing outdoors while entertaining.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
231 WOODSTREAM BOULEVARD
231 Woodstream Boulevard, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2158 sqft
Desirable 3 BR/2.5 Bath end-unit townhouse with attached 1-car garage, strategically located near shopping, I-95, and commuter lot. Built in 2010, 1624 square feet, plus 534 square feet in the finished walkout basement.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
504 PINNACLE DRIVE
504 Pinnacle Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1790 sqft
Beautiful well-maintained Townhome located in North Stafford. 3 finished levels w/3-BR's & 3-1/2 BA's. Brand new carpet and freshly painted. Lower level has large Rec.Room with FP and a possible 4th Bedroom or Den/Office.
1 of 1
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
100 VALDOSTA DR
100 Voldosta Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
End unit townhouse; close to commuter options; extra space with bump outs on all 3 levels. All levels above grade. Great space in the lower level for office, playroom or bedroom. Property is in "as in" condition.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Bell's Run
34 BELLS RIDGE DR
34 Bells Ridge Drive, Stafford County, VA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Large 4 bedroom colonial. Fenced backyard. North Stafford Neighborhood of Bell's Run on a cul-de-sac. Hardwood Floors and carpet on main level.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
28 SHERMANS RIDGE ROAD
28 Shermans Ridge Rd, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,400
4282 sqft
BEAUTIFUL COMMUNITY! Brand new hardwood floors, kitchen, stainless steel appliances. Large windows, bedroom and living room. Lots of living space with 1 car garage and separate entrance .
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
Contact for Availability
308 ALMOND DRIVE
308 Almond Drive, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning three bedroom, 2.5 Bath home in desirable Embrey Mill. Gourmet kitchen w/ large Island, GRANITE counters, STAINLESS STEEL appliances, 9 ft ceilings and HARDWOOD floors throughout. DESIGNER, Electronic Window Blinds.
1 of 5
Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
109 MEWS COURT
109 Mews Court, Stafford County, VA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1960 sqft
!!..Very Nice townhouse with three bedrooms, two and a half baths, ready for move-in, new paint, New Vinyl Floor, New Appliances, fenced backyard, 2 parking spaces. New paint and New Carpet.
