/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Aquia Harbour, VA
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
20 Units Available
The Pointe at Stafford
300 Park Ridge Ct, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
807 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the Historical District. Furnished apartments available. On-site pool, playground, gym, dog park and coffee bar. Apartments feature large walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and in-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Carriage Pointe at Aquia
225 White Pine Cir, Aquia Harbour, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,415
691 sqft
Important Coronavirus (COVID-19) Update: Due to the circumstances surrounding the recent COVID-19 outbreak, our Leasing Office will be closed to the public until further notice.
Results within 1 mile of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
11 Units Available
Aquia Terrace Apartments
190 White Pine Circle, Falmouth, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,230
690 sqft
Apartments offer in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, espresso cabinetry, and ice maker. Community includes 24-hour gym, dog park, pool, and parking. Located off Route 1, which make it convenient for commuters.
Results within 5 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes
140 Abberly Drive, Stafford Courthouse, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,561
949 sqft
Welcome to Abberly Waterstone Apartment Homes!Live differently! Bringing forth a wonderful host of amenities, extremely spacious floor plans, and excellent services, Abberly Waterstone Apartments is a new and vibrant community that brings luxury
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
15 CORNERSTONE DRIVE
15 Cornerstone Drive, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$800
3730 sqft
ROOM FOR RENT. Beautiful quiet family home. Tenant must have a full-time job to apply. Large cozy, furnished room with private bathroom. No washer/dryer. Single occupancy room only. Owner seeks female tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Aquia Harbour
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Four Seasons In Historic Virginia
4 Units Available
Oasis at Montclair
16500 Stedham Cir, Dumfries, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,544
879 sqft
Great location, close to Brittany Neighborhood Park. Units feature granite counters, microwave, garbage disposal, granite counters and walk in closets. Community includes 24-hour gym, BBQ grill, yoga and pool.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 07:53am
23 Units Available
River Oaks
2940 Shumard Oak Dr, Cherry Hill, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,424
849 sqft
In-unit laundry. Large outdoor pool with hot tub. Access to outdoor grills, sitting areas and putting green. Indoor features fitness center and rec room with pool table.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Shenandoah Station
19330 Belleau Wood Dr, Triangle, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,300
798 sqft
Tucked away in a park-like setting, Shenandoah Station Apartments offer the area's best for less. Located adjacent to the Marine Base, a daily walk or bike ride takes only minutes.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
93 HULLS CHAPEL ROAD
93 Hulls Chapel Road, Stafford County, VA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1200 sqft
This beautiful cottage is located in the heart of Stafford County, minutes away from the highway and route 1. The siding is freshly painted a modern Navy blue, there is a brand new roof, and enough parking for two cars.
1 of 9
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
3634 EAGLE RIDGE DRIVE
3634 Eagle Ridge Drive, Neabsco, VA
1 Bedroom
$950
2933 sqft
BASEMENT FOR RENT in single family Home. Separate entrance, lg Living Rm/Bedroom, Den w/closets, full Bath, Kitchenette w/Fridge, Microwave, sink, cabinetry, Washer and Dryer - Rent includes all utilities
Similar Pages
Aquia Harbour 1 BedroomsAquia Harbour 2 BedroomsAquia Harbour 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsAquia Harbour 3 BedroomsAquia Harbour Apartments with Balcony
Aquia Harbour Apartments with GarageAquia Harbour Apartments with GymAquia Harbour Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAquia Harbour Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VABethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDAshburn, VAFredericksburg, VA
Herndon, VATysons Corner, VAFalls Church, VAMcLean, VAFair Oaks, VASuitland, MDNewington, VABroadlands, VASilver Hill, MDDunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VA