End unit with privacy and space in ever popular Riverrun. Adjacent to Pen Park with fitness trails, golf course and 6 lighted tennis courts. Open floorplan downstairs with breakfast bar, stainless appliances, washer and dryer, and wood burning fireplace in the living room. Ceramic tile, low maintenance, floors downstairs and carpet in bedrooms. Easy access to down town and 29 North. Community pool. Available to show August 1.