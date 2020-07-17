4577 Stony Point Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful Country Home Less Than 11 Miles From NGIC and Pantops! - AVAILABLE JULY 24th



*The interior and exterior of the home was freshly painted Fall 2018 and newer kitchen appliances were installed. Photos do not reflect these changes but the video tour does. New photos will be taken in July.



This beautiful 4 bedroom country home is set amongst a 150 acre working farm in Northern Albemarle county. The home is located less than 10 miles from NGIC and DIA, and 11 miles from Hollymead Town Center (Target), CHO airport, Pantops, and the town of Gordonsville.



The home was built in 1754 and has been updated over the years. It features 2,090 finished sqft, hardwood flooring throughout most of the spaces, a side screened porch, and a large rear deck.



The main level of the home includes a living room with a wood burning fireplace, a half bath, a sunny kitchen with a picturesque window view, a laundry closet with a stack washer/dryer unit, and a dining room/home office with access to the screened porch.



The second level of the home offers three generous sized bedrooms, a full bath, and a smaller 4th bedroom that opens up to a sunroom.



Rent includes: lawn care, well water, and septic.



This property is within the following school district:



* Stony Point Elementary

* Sutherland Middle

* Albemarle High



No smoking or pets are allowed at the property. Upon lease signing there is a security deposit of $2,500 due. First month's rent of $2,500 (unless otherwise prorated) is due prior to the lease start date.



