142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR

Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment. Special features include: in unit washer/dryer, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, solid surface kitchen counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Hessian Hills is located just up the road from Barracks Rd Shopping Center, UVA, Uva Hospital, UVA Law and Darden Business School as well as Charlottesville's Historic Downtown Mall. HH is also located on the bus-line making transportation around town very convenient.