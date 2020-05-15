All apartments in Albemarle County
Last updated May 11 2020 at 4:02 PM

142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR

142 Hessian Hills Way · (434) 466-5645
Location

142 Hessian Hills Way, Albemarle County, VA 22901
Hessian Hills Condominiums

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Available 8/1/20. Zero steps to this wonderfully renovated three bedroom condominium! Open plan gets lots of light and has a enclosed patio for your enjoyment. Special features include: in unit washer/dryer, hardwood and ceramic tile floors, solid surface kitchen counters, white cabinets, stainless steel appliances. Hessian Hills is located just up the road from Barracks Rd Shopping Center, UVA, Uva Hospital, UVA Law and Darden Business School as well as Charlottesville's Historic Downtown Mall. HH is also located on the bus-line making transportation around town very convenient.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have any available units?
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have?
Some of 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR currently offering any rent specials?
142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR pet-friendly?
No, 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Albemarle County.
Does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR offer parking?
Yes, 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR offers parking.
Does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have a pool?
Yes, 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR has a pool.
Does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have accessible units?
No, 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR does not have accessible units.
Does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR has units with dishwashers.
Does 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR have units with air conditioning?
No, 142 HESSIAN HILLS CIR does not have units with air conditioning.
