/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:10 PM
56 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Woods Cross, UT
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:31pm
East Freeway Neighborhood
13 Units Available
The Hills at Renaissance
467 W 1875 S, Woods Cross, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1186 sqft
Great location just 15 minutes from downtown Salt Lake City and close to schools, shopping and dining. Units have high ceilings, garden soaking tubs and gorgeous views. Clubhouse, swimming pool and fitness center.
Results within 1 mile of Woods Cross
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
35 Units Available
Hampton Place
950 N Cutler Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1075 sqft
This upscale community is in the North Salt Lake neighborhood. On-site playground, two dog parks, pool, and a fitness center. Apartments feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, open concept designs, and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 51
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
2 Units Available
Cherry Lane Apartments
2727 S 625 W, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
855 sqft
Peaceful community close to recreation, transportation and major employers. 24 hour maintenance, swimming pool, playground and fitness center. Units feature A/C, bathtub and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly!
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
13 Units Available
Windgate Apartments
2030 S Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,256
916 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes located just 11 miles north of downtown Salt Lake City and 13 miles from the airport. Air conditioned apartments are spacious with lots of sunlight. Community features a swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:40pm
2 Units Available
Woods Crossing
850 N. Hwy 89, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
858 sqft
Living in Woods Corssing apartments, you have it all: Close to shopping, businesses and I-15; Washer and Dryer hook ups and vaulted ceilings; even beautiful lush grounds..
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
1 Unit Available
25 E Center St #12
25 E Center St, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1414 sqft
This brand new townhouse has amazing views of the mountains to the East as well partial views to the West. This unit has is brand new and has yet to be occupied. Situated right on the main bus line going North to Ogden or South to Salt Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Woods Cross
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Crossing
1162 N 200 W, Centerville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Legacy Crossing in Centerville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Westpointe
11 Units Available
The Grove
1153 N Redwood Rd, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,041
826 sqft
Offering one- to three-bedroom units, this unique development is close to the Gateway Mall and Downtown. Amenities include a 24-hour package locker, dog wash, fitness center and proximity to public parks.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
18 Units Available
Eaglewood Lofts
325 S Orchard Dr, North Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
976 sqft
Conveniently located for commuters just off I-15 and I-215. Residents enjoy in-unit hardwood floors, granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Community features gym, clubhouse, dog park, and pool.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
Contact for Availability
Village on Main Street
1525 N Main St, Bountiful, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1095 sqft
This beautiful, modern development is entirely pet-friendly. Units offer 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, washer and dryer hookups, and professional management. The community offers a pool and spa, as well as a fitness center.
Results within 10 miles of Woods Cross
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South Salt Lake City
16 Units Available
The Ritz
2265 S State St, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
973 sqft
Come home to relaxed, elegant living at The Ritz Classic Apartments.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:14pm
Central City
24 Units Available
Moda Bonneville
260 S 500 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1005 sqft
New units feature open-concept living areas. Quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and Smart Home technology. Tenants have access to fitness center, spa, clubhouse, lounge area with pool table. Enjoy scenic city and mountain views.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:02pm
Central City
29 Units Available
CityScape
134 S 400 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,797
998 sqft
This beautiful community is just minutes from Trolley Square, City Creek Center and The Gateway. Units have private patios/balconies, quartz countertops and 9-foot ceilings. Community amenities include a fitness center, EV charging and controlled access.
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 12 at 12:06pm
Fairmont
6 Units Available
21 by Urbana
974 E 2100 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
1020 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 21 by Urbana in Salt Lake City. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Central City
8 Units Available
Essex
350 S 600 E, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
942 sqft
Gated community. Select units feature energy-efficient appliances, scenic views and extra storage. Residents have access to fitness center, basketball court, recreation room, sky deck and underground parking. Close proximity to public transportation.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Gateway District
16 Units Available
Bridges Apartment Homes
650 W South Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1040 sqft
Right by I-80 and I-15. Spacious apartment homes with a modern kitchen, refrigerator, oven and dishwasher. Large residential community features a pool, playground and courtyard.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 12:41pm
Downtown Salt Lake City
25 Units Available
Palladio Apartments
360 S 200 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1095 sqft
Technology-ready apartment units with designer interiors and comfortable amenities, including central air and gas heat. Property features spa and tennis court. Located in the heart of Downtown Salt Lake City, near Pioneer Park and University Boulevard.
Verified
1 of 49
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
People's Freeway
7 Units Available
Park Vue
1450 S West Temple, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$949
830 sqft
This community offers amenities such as gated access, a swimming pool and concierge service. Units have private patios/balconies, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Located nearby 300 West Town Center and the Interpointe Shopping Center.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Capitol Hill
78 Units Available
4th West
255 N 400 W, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
1276 sqft
Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Community features putting green, parking and pool. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, laundry, and patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Sugar House
28 Units Available
Brixton
660 E Wilmington Ave, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1186 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Central City
11 Units Available
Encore
489 E 400 S, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1143 sqft
Short walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, TRAX transit and public transportation. Select units feature scenic mountain and downtown views, gourmet kitchens, hardwood flooring and 10-foot ceilings. Heated pool and spa, fitness center, pool table.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Poplar Grove
13 Units Available
Meridian
30 North Orange Street, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
976 sqft
Eight minutes from downtown Salt Lake City, these homes feature open floor plans, designer lighting, and walk-in closets. This smoke-free community provides bike storage and a clubhouse for residents.
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South Salt Lake City
19 Units Available
The Zeller
2255 S 300 E, South Salt Lake, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
981 sqft
Next door to Sugar House and conveniently located on the S Car Line for easy commuting. Controlled-access apartments with designer kitchens and baths, walk-in closets, and full-sized washers/dryers.
Verified
1 of 56
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Gateway District
13 Units Available
Block 44
380 South 400 East, Salt Lake City, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1075 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Similar Pages
Woods Cross 1 BedroomsWoods Cross 2 BedroomsWoods Cross 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWoods Cross 3 BedroomsWoods Cross Accessible Apartments
Woods Cross Apartments with BalconyWoods Cross Apartments with GarageWoods Cross Apartments with GymWoods Cross Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Salt Lake City, UTWest Valley City, UTWest Jordan, UTSandy, UTOrem, UTMillcreek, UTSouth Jordan, UTLayton, UTMurray, UTDraper, UTSouth Salt Lake, UT
Taylorsville, UTMidvale, UTOgden, UTHerriman, UTBountiful, UTHolladay, UTPleasant Grove, UTGrantsville, UTRiverdale, UTPleasant View, UTBluffdale, UT