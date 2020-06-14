/
1 bedroom apartments
10 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Spanish Fork, UT
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
490 E 500 N
490 East 500 North Street, Spanish Fork, UT
1 Bedroom
$795
525 sqft
490 E 500 N Available 08/07/20 Adorable One Bedroom Home - Spanish Fork - Call or Text Kayla at 801-717-9292 with questions or to schedule a showing. Adorable one bedroom single-family home located in the heart of Spanish Fork.
Results within 1 mile of Spanish Fork
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Outlook
664 S 2600 W, Springville, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,069
958 sqft
From breathtaking mountain views to beautiful surrounding vistas of lush, green space, our apartments are eco-conscious and pet-friendly this apartment community is your answer to what the perfect apartment home should be.
Results within 5 miles of Spanish Fork
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Eversage
752 North 400 West Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,035
752 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
549 S MAIN ST
549 South Main Street, Payson, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
728 sqft
Newly renovated wonderful 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Basement Apartment in the Heart of Payson. Complete with a tranquil backyard to take in a bit of nature. Close to schools, churches, doctor's offices, shopping and all the common comforts of life.
Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Maeser
1 Unit Available
489 S 500 ST E
489 South 500 East, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$850
750 sqft
*Back On The Market*Price Reduced* Charming 1 bedroom apartment South of BYU campus and right next to the Provo Trax station. 1 bed 1 bath. Lots of parking anytime. Onsite washer and dryer.
Results within 10 miles of Spanish Fork
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Sunset Heights
25 Units Available
Parkway Lofts
1225 W 1000 S, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,080
816 sqft
This property's units are equipped with smart technology that allows lighting and other features to be controlled from a phone. I-15 puts shopping and dining within easy reach. On-site movie theater and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Lakeview
17 Units Available
Canyon View
1401 Sandhill Rd, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,050
782 sqft
Great apartments with 24-hour gym, hot tub, pool and clubhouse. Located minutes away from Interstate 15, Utah Valley University, BYU and the commuter train. Units feature recent renovations and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Cherry Hill
Contact for Availability
Cherry Hill Apartments
1757 S Village Ln, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$899
624 sqft
This pet-friendly community is in the heart of the city. On-site pool, laundry facility, playground, and fitness center. Updated apartments with modern appliances, air conditioning and new cabinetry.
Last updated June 14 at 07:33pm
Hillcrest
1 Unit Available
1551 S 850 E
1551 South 850 East, Orem, UT
1 Bedroom
$950
1100 sqft
Fall in love with this furnished home. You will not be disappointed. 1 bedroom and 1 full office. Close to BYU and UVU. Quiet dead end street. Amazing view. Access at rear of home. Quite private downstairs unit.
Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Carterville
1 Unit Available
108 W 1230 N #119 - 1
108 West Cougar Boulevard, Provo, UT
1 Bedroom
$350
300 sqft
Women's Contract available for private Master Bedroom in BYU CONTRACTED HOUSING at popular Windsor Park. Walking distance to BYU, along bus routes and lots of restaurants and shopping. Shared bath, and shared parking spot.
