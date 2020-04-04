All apartments in River Heights
River Heights, UT
94 South 1000 East
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:18 AM

94 South 1000 East

94 South 1000 East · (435) 294-3893
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

94 South 1000 East, River Heights, UT 84321

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 94 South 1000 East · Avail. now

$1,195

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home today! It is located on the bench in River Heights, with an amazing view that over looks Cache Valley. This home features a large kitchen and dining room area on the main level, a large 2 car garage, and a fully fenced back yard area with a small patio and mature trees.
This unit features large bedrooms and closets as well as plenty of storage through out the home. For questions regarding leasing or to schedule a showing please call 435-755-8689 option 2

Animal Policy: NO
Utilities in Tenants Name: Tenant is responsible for setting up Rocky Mountain Power-Electric, River Heights City-Water/Sewer/Garbage and Dominion Energy-Gas/Heat Utilities in their name. The tenant must have these utilities set up and notify the management company of account numbers prior to lease commencement date.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $150
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4369123)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 94 South 1000 East have any available units?
94 South 1000 East has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 94 South 1000 East currently offering any rent specials?
94 South 1000 East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 94 South 1000 East pet-friendly?
No, 94 South 1000 East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in River Heights.
Does 94 South 1000 East offer parking?
Yes, 94 South 1000 East does offer parking.
Does 94 South 1000 East have units with washers and dryers?
No, 94 South 1000 East does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 94 South 1000 East have a pool?
No, 94 South 1000 East does not have a pool.
Does 94 South 1000 East have accessible units?
No, 94 South 1000 East does not have accessible units.
Does 94 South 1000 East have units with dishwashers?
No, 94 South 1000 East does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 94 South 1000 East have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 94 South 1000 East has units with air conditioning.
