94 South 1000 East

Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bed 2.5 Bath with 2 car garage - Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home today! It is located on the bench in River Heights, with an amazing view that over looks Cache Valley. This home features a large kitchen and dining room area on the main level, a large 2 car garage, and a fully fenced back yard area with a small patio and mature trees.

This unit features large bedrooms and closets as well as plenty of storage through out the home. For questions regarding leasing or to schedule a showing please call 435-755-8689 option 2



Animal Policy: NO

Utilities in Tenants Name: Tenant is responsible for setting up Rocky Mountain Power-Electric, River Heights City-Water/Sewer/Garbage and Dominion Energy-Gas/Heat Utilities in their name. The tenant must have these utilities set up and notify the management company of account numbers prior to lease commencement date.

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $150

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required we provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $10 month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.

Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4369123)