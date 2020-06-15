Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

1093 Lamplighter Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In River Heights - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is found in River Heights, this home features a large kitchen area with custom cabinets, and updated flooring, you will also find this amazing home has a great room, an open layout, 2 car garage, washer dryer hook ups, and a large fenced in back yard with a covered patio area filled with mature trees and a garden area.



Pets: Accepted, 1 maximum, dogs only 15 lbs and under.

No month-to-month leases.

Lease Initiation: $225

Re-key:$75

Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.

Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5 month.

NO smoking inside or on the property.



See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.

For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.



Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.



No Cats Allowed



