Amenities
1093 Lamplighter Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In River Heights - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is found in River Heights, this home features a large kitchen area with custom cabinets, and updated flooring, you will also find this amazing home has a great room, an open layout, 2 car garage, washer dryer hook ups, and a large fenced in back yard with a covered patio area filled with mature trees and a garden area.
Pets: Accepted, 1 maximum, dogs only 15 lbs and under.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.
See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.
Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE1901192)