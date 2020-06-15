All apartments in River Heights
Find more places like 1093 Lamplighter Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
River Heights, UT
/
1093 Lamplighter Drive
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

1093 Lamplighter Drive

1093 Lamplighter Drive · (435) 755-8689 ext. 1004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1093 Lamplighter Drive, River Heights, UT 84321

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1093 Lamplighter Drive · Avail. Jun 23

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
1093 Lamplighter Drive Available 06/23/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bathroom Home In River Heights - This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home is found in River Heights, this home features a large kitchen area with custom cabinets, and updated flooring, you will also find this amazing home has a great room, an open layout, 2 car garage, washer dryer hook ups, and a large fenced in back yard with a covered patio area filled with mature trees and a garden area.

Pets: Accepted, 1 maximum, dogs only 15 lbs and under.
No month-to-month leases.
Lease Initiation: $225
Re-key:$75
Renters insurance is required. We provide it at $12.50 per month but you are welcome to get your own.
Each unit with a furnace filter will be enrolled in a filter program which mails you a filter every 3 months. This is $5 month.
NO smoking inside or on the property.

See the complete list of available properties at www.reederproperties.com/vacancies/. Also, please review our Rental Criteria at www.reederproperties.com/rental-criteria.
For questions regarding leasing please call 435-755-8689 or (801) 828-8944 option 2.

Square footage provided as a courtesy only. Renter is to verify all information.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE1901192)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1093 Lamplighter Drive have any available units?
1093 Lamplighter Drive has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1093 Lamplighter Drive have?
Some of 1093 Lamplighter Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1093 Lamplighter Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1093 Lamplighter Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1093 Lamplighter Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1093 Lamplighter Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1093 Lamplighter Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1093 Lamplighter Drive does offer parking.
Does 1093 Lamplighter Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1093 Lamplighter Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1093 Lamplighter Drive have a pool?
No, 1093 Lamplighter Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1093 Lamplighter Drive have accessible units?
No, 1093 Lamplighter Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1093 Lamplighter Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1093 Lamplighter Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1093 Lamplighter Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1093 Lamplighter Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1093 Lamplighter Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Layton, UTOgden, UTClearfield, UTRoy, UTFarmington, UTWest Haven, UT
Smithfield, UTRiverdale, UTNorth Logan, UTPleasant View, UTBrigham City, UT
Syracuse, UTWest Point, UTSouth Ogden, UTLogan, UTHarrisville, UT

Apartments Near Colleges

Bridgerland Technical CollegeUtah State University
Weber State University
Independence University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity