Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities parking garage

651 1/2 N 200 E Available 07/07/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 bay shop/garage: - This home has something for everyone. 3 bed 2 bath single level home in a nice setting with a large yard. Big 2 bay shop/garage. 2 living rooms with a large master bedroom and bath. You will love this good sized kitchen.



Tenant to pay ALL utilities



No smoking, E-Cigarettes, or Vaping Allowed



Rent- $1275.00

Deposit- $1525.00 ($250.00 of the Deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee)



Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenants own expense but/and is not mandatory.



For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact RPM at 435-753-5200, or visit our website at www.rpmcachevalley.com.



(RLNE4407893)