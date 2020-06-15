All apartments in Logan
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

651 1/2 N 200 E

651 1/2 N 200 E · (435) 753-5200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

651 1/2 N 200 E, Logan, UT 84321
Adams

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 651 1/2 N 200 E · Avail. Jul 7

$1,275

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1809 sqft

Amenities

651 1/2 N 200 E Available 07/07/20 Great 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 bay shop/garage: - This home has something for everyone. 3 bed 2 bath single level home in a nice setting with a large yard. Big 2 bay shop/garage. 2 living rooms with a large master bedroom and bath. You will love this good sized kitchen.

Tenant to pay ALL utilities

No smoking, E-Cigarettes, or Vaping Allowed

Rent- $1275.00
Deposit- $1525.00 ($250.00 of the Deposit is a non-refundable lease initiation fee)

Property Damage Loss Waiver: Tenant will be required to pay $18/mo. to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Tenants may acquire renter's insurance at the tenants own expense but/and is not mandatory.

For additional information or to schedule a showing, please contact RPM at 435-753-5200, or visit our website at www.rpmcachevalley.com.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement***

(RLNE4407893)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 651 1/2 N 200 E have any available units?
651 1/2 N 200 E has a unit available for $1,275 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 651 1/2 N 200 E have?
Some of 651 1/2 N 200 E's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 651 1/2 N 200 E currently offering any rent specials?
651 1/2 N 200 E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 651 1/2 N 200 E pet-friendly?
No, 651 1/2 N 200 E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Logan.
Does 651 1/2 N 200 E offer parking?
Yes, 651 1/2 N 200 E does offer parking.
Does 651 1/2 N 200 E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 651 1/2 N 200 E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 651 1/2 N 200 E have a pool?
No, 651 1/2 N 200 E does not have a pool.
Does 651 1/2 N 200 E have accessible units?
No, 651 1/2 N 200 E does not have accessible units.
Does 651 1/2 N 200 E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 651 1/2 N 200 E has units with dishwashers.
Does 651 1/2 N 200 E have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 651 1/2 N 200 E has units with air conditioning.
