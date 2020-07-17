Amenities

1947 S High Cedar View Dr. Available 09/01/20 Views for days in Cedar Highlands! - This home is ready for it's next long term occupant. Nestled into the hills of Cedar Highlands it's a 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath, 2 HALF Bath, with a 2 car garage dream. There are patios on both levels with views of Cedar City and surrounding valleys.

There is a bonus room or perfect office - work space off the master bedroom as well, great space to work from home surrounded by beauty.

Stainless steel appliances, granite finishes, two fireplaces, built ins in the living room and a walk-out basement add to the charm and beauty of this custom home.



Home will be available in Sept. 2020 - looking for a minimum of a one year lease.

No pets - No students - No smoking. Hot tub not available for use.



Please call us today for more information and we'd be happy to schedule a time to show you the property.



Low maintenance landscape - you are only required to spray and pull weeds throughout landscape rock and clear the snow.



For more information:

435-867-1136 | www.acedarcityrental.com/vacancies



*Photos are taken from MLS listing and do not represent exact condition of home when it becomes move in ready*



