Iron County, UT
1947 S High Cedar View Dr.
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1947 S High Cedar View Dr.

1947 High Ceder View Drive · (435) 867-1136
Location

1947 High Ceder View Drive, Iron County, UT 84720

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1947 S High Cedar View Dr. · Avail. Sep 1

$1,800

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2988 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
1947 S High Cedar View Dr. Available 09/01/20 Views for days in Cedar Highlands! - This home is ready for it's next long term occupant. Nestled into the hills of Cedar Highlands it's a 3 bedroom, 2 FULL bath, 2 HALF Bath, with a 2 car garage dream. There are patios on both levels with views of Cedar City and surrounding valleys.
There is a bonus room or perfect office - work space off the master bedroom as well, great space to work from home surrounded by beauty.
Stainless steel appliances, granite finishes, two fireplaces, built ins in the living room and a walk-out basement add to the charm and beauty of this custom home.

Home will be available in Sept. 2020 - looking for a minimum of a one year lease.
No pets - No students - No smoking. Hot tub not available for use.

Please call us today for more information and we'd be happy to schedule a time to show you the property.

Low maintenance landscape - you are only required to spray and pull weeds throughout landscape rock and clear the snow.

For more information:
435-867-1136 | www.acedarcityrental.com/vacancies

*Photos are taken from MLS listing and do not represent exact condition of home when it becomes move in ready*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4502863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

