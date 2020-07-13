/
pet friendly apartments
30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Harrisville, UT
Harrisville
155 W Savannah Ln
155 West Savannah Lane, Harrisville, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
155 W Savannah Ln Available 06/01/20 Beautiful Harrisville townhouse for rent with garage. - Beautiful town home in great area with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with a very open layout.
Results within 1 mile of Harrisville
Hillcrest - Bonneville
336 Washington Blvd
336 Washington Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1170 sqft
Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 3 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
North Ogden
618 E 1700 N
618 East 1700 North, North Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$2,050
1551 sqft
Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! PET FRIENDLY!! - Newly remodeled 5 Bedroom and 2 Bathroom North Ogden Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Dishwasher, etc.
North Ogden
325 E 2550 N #15
325 East 2550 North, North Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
325 E 2550 N #15 Available 08/01/20 Remodeled Two bedroom Condo, Ogden; 1,200 sq ft; $1190/month; All utilities included (excluding electricity) - This condo is a 40+ year old complex. No one under the age 40 to be allowed to live at this complex.
Results within 5 miles of Harrisville
Taylor
ReNew Canyon Ridge
1455 Valley Dr, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$960
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
915 sqft
Prime location on the golf course with beautiful views. Community has 24 hour gym, laundry, tennis court and pool. E-payments available for easy rent payment. Units have been recently renovated.
Haven Cove Townhomes
1630 W 2000 S, Marriott-Slaterville, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1327 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1433 sqft
Amid scenic mountain views and open stretches of greenspace, Haven Cove Townhomes is the perfect starting point for a life well lived in West Haven.
Claradon Village
3560 South Midland Drive, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$999
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,167
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,369
1132 sqft
Enjoy the luxury of Claradon Village Apartments, West Haven's newest community! Claradon Village offers Luxury, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Jefferson
City Garden Apartments
357 27th St, Ogden, UT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,015
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1027 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
East Central Ogden
2545 Eccles Avenue
2545 Eccles Avenue, Ogden, UT
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
4094 sqft
2545 Eccles Avenue - Come check out this beautiful home before it is too late! This home is in the David Eccles Subdivision, which is a historic neighborhood located in Ogden.
East Central Ogden
2156 Fowler Ave
2156 Fowler Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1084 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This remodeled home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from Harrison Blvd, Liberty Park & Ogden Canyon! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1
East Central Ogden
2361 Harrison Blvd 1
2361 Harrison Boulevard, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
?Beautifully Remodeled 3-Bed House on East Bench? - Property Id: 284383 Available now! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom property from top to bottom on the East Bench of Ogden.
Farr West
3798 N 2800 W
3798 North 2800 West, Farr West, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3900 sqft
3798 N 2800 W Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Executive home for rent - Exceptional west facing home! Includes hardwood flooring, vaulted ceilings, incredible master bath and full landscaping. Pets allowed with $50 monthly pet fee. No smoking.
Horace Mann
1305 Henderson Drive
1305 Henderson Drive, Ogden, UT
5 Bedrooms
$1,475
2712 sqft
1305 Henderson Drive - Large 5 bedroom and 2-bathroom home for rent in Ogden. Home has an open floor plan, with a beautiful kitchen. Hardwood through-out main living and nice plush carpet in the bedrooms.
East Central Ogden
511 E 20th St
511 20th St, Ogden, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,000
683 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! Top of the line Home and Kitchen Appliances included! PET FRIENDLY! - Newly remodeled 1 Bedroom and 1 Bathroom Home! This stunning property offers top of the line Kitchen Appliances (Refrigerator,
East Central Ogden
2205 Quincy Avenue
2205 Quincy Avenue, Ogden, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1060 sqft
BRAND NEW! Come make this your new home! This home has been remodeled top to bottom and comes with everything you need to to make a house a home. Pets are negotiable on a case-by-case basis.
Canyon Road
804 15th Street
804 15th Street, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$900
816 sqft
This spacious 2 level townhome is ready for immediate move-in! Features include a large living room, kitchen, dining, and half bath on the main level. Upstairs you will find a full bath and two bedrooms with extra closet space.
Results within 10 miles of Harrisville
One West
2112 W 3300 S, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,070
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1079 sqft
Apartments feature vaulted ceilings, smart home technology, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. A smoke-free community. On-site splash pad, garages and basketball court. Resort-like pool and spa.
Cherry Creek Apartments
1551 W Riverdale Rd, Riverdale, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,002
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
874 sqft
Cherry Creek Apartments are situated on a hill overlooking Ogden Valley right near I-15. These simple but luxurious apartments include dishwashers, hardwood floors, and outdoor space as well as access to the amazing community amenities.
Bria
3330 West 4000 South, West Haven, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,150
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,272
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1498 sqft
We are Open! Call Today to Schedule your Tour!
Aderra
4643 S 3500 W, Roy, UT
1 Bedroom
$1,025
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1236 sqft
Close proximity to FrontRunner and I-15 access. Spacious units have granite countertops, contemporary lighting and modern dark cabinetry throughout. Residents can enjoy a pool, fitness center, community playground and clubhouse. Pet friendly, with Bark Park.
Southeast Ogden
Christopher Village
4935 Old Post Rd, Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
$1,037
1050 sqft
Nestled in a serene residential area near Harrison Blvd and Old Post Road, Christopher Village is ideally located within one mile south of Weber State university.
South Ogden
1022 E 5275 S
1022 East 5275 South, South Ogden, UT
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,195
2100 sqft
This home is a beautiful, fully furnished executive rental! Everything you will need to live in the home is included from furniture to cookware.
Sunset
2354 N 350 W
2354 North 350 West, Sunset, UT
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1100 sqft
**No Security Deposit Option available on this home! See below for more details! This fantastic home features an open floor plan and is conveniently located minutes from I-15, 300 North & Train Watch Park! It offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom spread
1184 W 4400 S
1184 West 4400 South, Riverdale, UT
2 Bedrooms
$875
Spacious 2 bed backs to Riverdale Splash Park - Property Id: 265385 Spacious 2 bedroom unit that has full washer/dryer hookup. Eat-in kitchen. Personal locked storage space attached to covered parking. Backs to Riverdale Splash park.