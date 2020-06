Amenities

670 Gallant Dr Available 07/01/20 Luxury 3 bedroom home! - This attractive 3 bedroom townhome offers a luxury master with a walk-in closet, designer kitchen, unfinished basement and a 2 car garage. This beautiful home is located at Independence at the Point in Bluffdale with convenient access to I-15

No Pets Allowed



(RLNE2598910)